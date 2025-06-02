Treasury secretary Scott Bessent insists that we will never lack his debt





The secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, insisted that the United States would never fail on his debt when he sought to assume the concerns of Wall Street concerning public finances of the country's state.

The United States of America will never be by default, which will never happen, told Besse that CBSS was confronted with the nation on Sunday. We are on the warning track and we will never strike the wall.

The investor manages to the size of the American federal debt has increased as President Donald Trump urged the congress to pass his major budget bill, which should increase the federal deficit.

Bessent rejected the concerns raised by JPMORGAN, Managing Director of JPMORGAN, Jamie DIMON, that the American bond market will crack under the weight of the increase in debt.

I have known Jamie for a long time and throughout his career, he has made predictions like this. Fortunately, none of them has come true, he said.

The Congressional Budget Office, the tax guard dog of governments, warned in March that, even without the new budgetary legislation, American debt as a share of GDP would exceed its peak in the years to come.

The committee of a responsible federal budget warned that, as written, Trumps Bill would add about 3 ts $ of debt in the next decade.

Investors also fear that the question of the increase in the debt ceiling which would increase by 4 TN under the proposed legislation will now be liable to the contested of the Congress and the intestines of the Republican Party.

The bill adopted the House of Representatives last month and should be debated by the Senate. But some members of the upper chamber expressed discomfort at the same time on high expenditure levels and the extent of the increase in the debt limit.

Elon Musk, who left his role in the Trump administration this week, said in a CBS interview broadcast on Sunday that he was disappointed with the massive expenditure bill, which he said compromised the cost of reducing the cost of his so-called Ministry of Government Effectiveness.

The Trump administration insisted that the bill will not increase the deficit and that projections do not take into account the increase in economic growth.

I tell you that it will reduce the deficit, Mike Johnson, president of the House of Representatives said on Sunday, told NBCS the press. We will stimulate enormous economic growth here.

Bessent said that many projections had not taken into account the substantial stimulation of the income of the trumps sweeping new import rates, which could add billions of dollars to government income.

This year's deficit will be lower than the deficit last year and, in two years, it will be even lower, said Bessent.

Trumps' tariff plans struck an obstacle last week after a court judged that the president did not have the authority on which he relied to impose most of the samples. The White House won a temporary stay against order.

Commerce secretary, Howard Lunick, said that even if the president was prevented from imposing prices under certain powers, he would find other ways to do so.

Rest assured that the prices do not disappear, Lunick told Fox News on Sunday.

He has so many other authorities that, even in strange and unusual circumstances where it has been removed, we simply make another or another heard.

