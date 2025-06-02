



Jerusalem – Dozens of Palestinians were killed and hundreds of others injured today, June 1, while they were waiting for food in the Gaza Humanitarian distribution centers in Rafah newly created in Rafah and near the Corridor de Netzarim, according to the Ministry of Health. The MDECINE Sans FrontRires / Doctors within Borders (MSF) teams joined the response of mass victims at Nasser hospital, Khan Younis. The patients told MSF that they had been killed on all sides by drones, helicopters, boats, tanks and Israeli soldiers on the ground.

Today's events have shown again that this new aid delivery system is dehumanizing, dangerous and severely ineffective. He resulted in death and injuries of civilians who could have been prevented. Humanitarian aid should only be provided by humanitarian organizations who have the competence and determination to do so safely and effectively, says Claire Manera, MSF emergency coordinator.

Nasser hospital MSF teams have treated patients with serious injuries today. Some patients in critical condition always undergo surgery. But with the almost empty blood banks, the medical staff himself had to give blood.

The hospital corridors were filled with patients, but contrary to what I had witnessed before, where most patients were women and children, it was mainly men. They were lying in their beds in the corridors because the rooms are already filled with injured people. They had shot wounds visible in their members and their clothes were soaked in blood, explains Nour Alsaqa, MSF communications agent. They looked broken and helpless after trying to get food for their children, returning to the wounded and empty square. Outside, there were cries, sirens, a constant rush of newcomers to the emergency room. In the middle of chaos, we received confirmation that a colleagues' brother had been killed while he was trying to collect the help of the distribution center, she adds.

Mansour Sami Abdi, father of four, described chaos: “People fought on five pallets. They told us to take food, they fired all directions. I ran 200 meters before realizing that I am shot.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msf.org/dozens-palestinians-massacred-us-israel-backed-food-distribution-sites

