Except for the recklessness, it is the superlife profit of the Reform British Policy | Richard Partington





Politicians who have been doing more than most people to form the current challenge in the UK don't seem to stick to Nigel Farage. It is not a confusion of referendum after the break sheet. Or his contradiction of his closed border English nationalism likes to cure nomadic capitalists from Malaysia to Mar-Lago.

Of course, this is because the British reform leader is stirring. He made a consecutive prime minister, but he was not in a driving position. But the change is changing.

When Keir Starmer turned the gun in last week's reform and blasted party fantasy economics, he made it clear that Farage was now the most serious competitor. Kemi Badenoch led to increasing conservatives, but the reforms marched on the basis of traditional labor on the economy, maintaining the right wing for immigration and culture. Farage is clearly seeing an opening for peeling from two traditional parties at a time.

It is not a fantasy to suggest that Farage, which has a high poll, can be prime minister. As a result, he is expected to intensify his policy on economic policy, and serious questions about whether the reform tax and expenditure plans are added.

Graphic V2

But something disappears from the debate about FarageOnomics. The number of parties is almost worse than the graffiti on the back of one of the leaders, and there are more fundamental problems. His plan cannot help the community that reforms the champion's claim.

Yes. He promised that the two children's limitations on the benefits introduced by the Conservative Party will be welcomed by the Labor Party that Farage promises. At least 350,000 children will be released overnight in poverty, and there are few government round errors, with annual spending exceeding one over $ 200 million.

The reason why labor did not step on this stage is mystery. There is a tight position of public finance, but perhaps the political calculation of the majority of the people who say that it is too loose to the public opinion investigator who gives the qualifications that the reformed voters are qualified is probably political calculations. As clearly in recent weeks, the British attitude is not so simple. Labor, otherwise, caused serious political errors when calculating.

Farages other policies remain right in the right wing, free market liberal playbook. They have little working class families and will help to be very rich.

The central election declaration of reform was planned to reduce 6 billion in income tax. It will increase the current personal allowance from 12,750 to 20,000 annually, increasing the 40% advanced threshold from 50,271 to 70,000. Uncarded welfare cuts of 150 billion people also feature three times larger amounts of money in the disability and inability to support the labor, which causes labor to cause labor.

Raising more people to taxes can sound as good as poor households, and for many people. But most of these expensive policy changes will flow to the rich.

According to the analysis of IPPR Thinktank, raising personal allowances will be expensive to 4 billion EXCHEQUER annually, and 20%of the poorest households will be added to an average of 380 in disposal income. But the fifth richest fifth is to get an additional 2,400 vast.

The change in high -level thresholds will cost Exchequer about $ 18 billion a year, and 17 people will benefit from one -fifth of the poorest. The richest person will get a much larger boost of 2,700.

Taken together, the top 10%of the furniture gets 28p per cash by Exchequer, while the lowest 10%receive only 2P.

Will the winner and loser come from this extensive distribution change in England? According to the latest official figures, including Westminster, Kensington and Chelsea, Wandsworth and Camden, look for 47 areas in 47 of the 50 regions with the highest housing costs for those who have the biggest profits.

More than half of the 50 regions with the lowest income are located in Yorkshire and Humver, and reforms are the most grounded in the polls in the additional quarter of East Midlandland. People in Clacton's Farages' places with an average income of 25,670 will be much less than Orgington's Leafy London Commuter Belt seats. The reform leader has 1m property and the typical wage is 41,385 per year.

When defending FARAGE, most of the parliament is not bad for the opposition to labor. STARMER should not be surprised that the poorest community in England is chasing labor. Promising changes will continue to do so with famous benefits, as Tories did.

STARMERS for Farages' financially irresponsible attitudes can emphasize labor discipline but may be counterproductive. No one loves the voters, of course, but the labor attack has nominated a campaign to stay in the EU, and is reminiscent of a malicious project fear because there is a risk of strengthening the feeling that the party has lost its purpose at the depth of financial spreadsheets.

The place where the prime minister should focus shows that the Labor Party can change something better, unlike the value of the Daegu working class in the poorest community in the poorest community.

