2025 US Women's Open Price in money include $ 2.4 million to win





Maja Stark remains calm under pressure to win the opening of American women

Despite the nerves and pressure, Maja Stark remained in control to win her first woman in terms of women impressively.

Usga

Erin, Wisconsin, Hailee Cooper had made a little less than $ 50,000 during the Epson tour entering his first US open women as a professional. The former Texas A&M player was not even sure if she wanted to become a professional and then gave herself a two -year window to arrive on the LPGA.

Needless to say, to take a seventh share of Erin Hills at the Open of American women 2025 is an experience that changes his life for the 25 -year -old, so much so that it made him cry. Cooper won $ XXX, XXX after closing with a 20-mine, finishing four rear of the winner Maja Stark.

“I went out and they go there, do you want to see the money?” Said Cooper, “I was like, of course and I went up and I immediately started to cry when I saw the figures. I am like, Oh, my God, there are six. So it's great. It changes life for sure.”

The $ 12 million handbag is the largest in women's golf course. Stark won $ 2.4 million for its aged performance.

“I didn't even know that,” she said when she asked her what she could do with money. “Maybe you get out of my studio can be one thing. I don't know. I'm very happy with what I have in my life right now.

The players who missed the Cup this week won $ 10,000.

2025 US Women's Open Prix En Silver Payoutspos.PlayersCorernings1ma Jark-7 2,400,000 $ T2nelly Korda-5 1 052 621T2Rio Takeda-5 1 052 621T4HYE-JIN CHOI-4 486,262t4ruoning yin-4486,262moo 486 262T7HAILEE COOPER-3 358 004T7HINAKO Shibo-3 358 004T9Angel Yin-2 281 341T9ARIYA JUTANGARN-2 281,341T9LINN GANNT-2 281,341T12CHARLEY HULL-1 29.198T12HANNA VERT-10 179 245T14Jin Young Koe 179 245T14chiara Tamburlinie 179 245T14YEALIMI NOHE 179245T14SARAH SCHMELZELE 179,245T19MADELENE SAGSTROM1 138804T19GABY LOPEZ1 138 804T19JULIA LOPEZ RAMIRRE1 138 Henseleit2 110 035T22CHISATO IWAI2 110 035T22ADREA LEE2 KO3 91 570T26A LIM KIM3 91 570T28PAULINE ROUSSIN-BOUCHARD4 82 017T28ALIN NORDQVIST5 71 065T31LOTTIE WOAD (A) 64129T36Nataliya Guseva7 53 855T36AMY YANG7 53 855T36MIYU YAMASHITA7 53 855T36SAKI BABA7 53 855T36HYUNJO YOO7 53 855T36FARAH O'KEEFE (A) 7 – T36Carolina Lopez -Chacarra (A) 7 – T36haeran Ryu7 53 855T36Yui Kawamoto7 53855T45Kiara Romano (A) 8- T45Sophie $ Hausmann8 39 232t45sakura Koiwai8 39 232T45AKIE IWAI8 39 232T45AMARI Avery8 39 232t45celine Boutier8 39 232t51ge Drogh9t Feng (A) 9–54in gee chun10 29 08355 $ Maria Jose Marin (A) 11-T56shiho Kuwaki12 27 5015 $ Meechai19 25,797 $

