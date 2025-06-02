Strategic Defense Review: British 'Move to Battle' is trying to build an attack submarine | Political news





Sir Keir Starmer will promise to build up to 12 attack submarines and place the army on the basics of war as part of a major defense review. But I did not make a new expenditure.

The extra cash shortage meant that the prime minister was on fire for an empty investigation before the blueprint for the future of the military on Monday.

John Healey, Secretary of Defense, said that by 2034, the government would raise the defense budget to 3%of the national income, but in reality it did not have a clear promise from the Treasury, which remains “ambition.”

PM is a war -based PM -but the Secretary of Defense 'It was broken by the Secretary of Defense'

SKY NEWS understands the recommendations of strategic defense reviews that are expected to explain the importance of rebuilding defense and elasticity, and at least as much as the amount.

Defense insiders say that the funds must be faster and higher, given the size of the threats raised by hostile countries such as Russia.

Donald Trump wants Washington's NATO allies to spend 5%of GDP in the army, while the ally, Mark Rutte, is promoting 3.5%by 2032.

One source said, “The real story is that heley didn't get money.”

The second source says there is a risk that the UK will lose its leadership in NATO unless it supports potential new 3.5% GDP spending goals.

Abnormally, the government issued a response several hours before the defense minister, KEIR, gave the defense minister a chance to investigate the contents carefully.

This document, which is understood at about 130 to 150 pages, is different from the previous review led by external experts, rather than internally.

In the statement, the government said, “We will try to move into a war preparation to prevent threats and strengthen security in the Euro Atlantic region with the breakthrough of our suppression and defense.

The prime minister also plans to announce a UK's plan to build up to 12 new nuclear attack submarines, saying, “Through a partnership with the United States, known as Australia and Aukukus.

But the new thing about this is a bit more clear about the size of the fleet.

The former government has already promised to replace the Royal Astute submarine with the Okukus Boat by the late 2030s.

Image: PM and Defense Minister of Nuclear Submarine. PIC: Crown Copyright 2025

The defense industry source said, “It was re -packed with a kind of presentation of what we already know.”

And the current fleet is not completely operated yet. It is almost 30 years after the first order.

British nuclear inhibitors, which are carried by other types of submarines, will also be an important focus of review.

For the first time, the prime minister set a price tag for the cost of developing nuclear warheads for Trident missiles.

He said the British spent £ 15 billion about the parliament.

According to the Pentagon's statement, the investment will support 30,000 skilled jobs nationwide with the expansion of the submarine building.

“From the supply line to the forefront, the government is the four feeds of men and women who support the freedom and security of our country,” the prime minister says.

“National security is the basis of my plan for my change, and this plan will ensure that the UK can be safe in Korea.

“This strategic defense review will meet the challenge of the UK, and our army has equipment to keep us safely at home, giving us more opportunities to our engineers, shipyards and future technicians.”

James Cartlidge, the defense minister of the shadow, accused the pastors that they did not provide a firm date to raise defense spending to 3%of the national income.

“If all the strategic defense promises of labor are not enough to show that there is enough money to pay for it, it will be taken as a chunk of salt,” he said.

It was an rebellious feeling of the Liberal Democratic Party.

Helen Maguire, a party spokesman for the party, said, “There is a risk of becoming a wet squeezv unless the Labor Party holds the Labor Party on how to reach 3% faster than the mid -2030s.”

