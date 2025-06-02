



Hong Kong CNN –

China has accused the United States of provoking new economic and commercial frictions while responding to US President Donald Trumps said that Beijing had violated a commercial truce agreed by the two nations last month, which has paused their dazzling tariff war.

China has strictly implemented the consensus of these commercial negotiations, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Monday, while blaming the United States for taking measures that seriously undermine the agreement.

The United States has unilaterally caused new economic and commercial frictions, exacerbating the uncertainty and instability in bilateral economic and commercial relations, according to the press release.

If the United States insists on its own way and continues to undermine the interests of China, China will continue to take resolved and energetic measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests, he added.

The comments come after Trump said on Friday that China had completely raped its agreement with us. In an article on Truth Social, the American president said that he had concluded a quick agreement with China to save them from what I thought was a very bad situation. He added: So much to be Mr. Nice Guy!

The back and forth highlight a ratchet of tensions between the United States and China just a few weeks after the two parties reached the surprise commercial truce in Geneva, which considerably composed the high prices which each imposed on the other in April.

This agreement gave the two parties a 90 -day window to chop a wider agreement, an effort which now seems in danger when each party accuses the other of working against the spirit of this agreement. US officials have described talks to be in a standstill and suggested that the involvement of Trump and Chinese chief Xi Jinping is necessary to revive progress.

A key discord has been the Beijing export controls on rare earth minerals and associated products, which were imposed as part of its reprisals against Trump's reciprocal prices on Chinese products.

After the talks, the US officials expected China facilitating the export restrictions of these minerals, which are an essential part of everything, from iphones and electric vehicles to large ticket weapons such as F-35 hunting jets and missile systems.

But the restrictions were not lifted, causing intense dissatisfaction in the Trump administration and causing a recent series of measures imposed on China, three administration officials said in CNN last week.

Meanwhile, Beijing accused the United States last month of having undermined the reached consensus in Geneva, after Washington warned companies to use it for IA fleas produced by its champion of national technology Huawei.

In a new climbing of tensions, the United States also decided to limit sales of critical technologies in China and to restrict the number of Chinese students who study in the United States by highlighting the way in which the scope of their competition is much broader than simple trade.

In the declaration of Monday, the Ministry of Commerce of Chinas struck these measures, claiming that the United States has successively succeeded a certain number of discriminatory restrictive measures against China after the economic and commercial discussions of Geneva, in particular by issuing directives of control of exports of Puces AI, by stopping the sale of software for the design of flea to China and announcing the revocation of Chinese student visas.

Beijing, as well as other Asian capitals, also feels the pressure of commercial friction at home. The manufacturing activity of Chinas decreased for a second month in May, an official survey showed on Saturday. The prices imposed this year on Chinese products entering the United States, its largest export market, are currently at 30%, not to mention the pre-existing tasks.

Trump administration officials dressed on Chinas' controls on rare earth exports in their Chinas compliance assessments at the agreement in Geneva.

The agreement saw the two parties go up during the mutual prices of the 90 -day grace period which had climbed more than 100%. It also included a China agreement to suspend or remove non-pricing countermeasures that have been concluded against the United States since April 2.

On April 4, China imposed export controls on seven minerals of rare land and associated products in what was considered reprisals against Trump's tasks on its goods. Its export control regime does not prohibit exports, but requires government approval for each shipment, whatever the destination, allowing greater control over a supply chain than China has dominated worldwide. This system seemed to remain in place last month after the talks, showed CNN report.

During an interview broadcast on Sunday with CBS in front of the nation, the American secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, said that China retained some of the products they agreed to release in Geneva, referring to critical minerals.

Maybe this is a problem in the Chinese system, maybe it is intentional, he added, noting that the problem would be solved when Trump and Chinese chief Xi Jinping would have a call, that Bessent said he thought it will happen very soon.

The two leaders are known for having spoken for the last time on January 17, a few days before the inauguration of the asset.

China defended its export control regime, describing it last week as in accordance with international and not targeted practices on specific countries.

Asked about his export controls on minerals of rare land, part of a broader category of critical minerals, at a regular press conference on Friday, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinas said that Beijing was willing to strengthen dialogue and cooperation in the field of export controls with relevant countries and regions.

Addressing CNN on Friday, the former United States ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said that Beijing had been difficult for negotiations so far, holding the rare land and not making the promises that have apparently been made at this meeting in Geneva.

Much of this is on China in China has been the most disturbing force of world trade in the last 25 to 30 years, Ambassador said at the former Biden administration.

China must prove in the United States on intellectual property, on the transfer of forced technology, that this will be a trading partner responsible for the United States.

