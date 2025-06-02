



Hong Kong China accused the United States on Monday of Vioder the 90-day commercial truce agreed by the two largest economies in the world, after President Donald Trump said that it was Beijing who had completely violated the agreement.

The Declaration of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce capped a controversial weekend in American-Chinoine relations which also included a speech by the defense secretary Pete Hegseth in which he declared that China sought to become a hegemonic power in Asia.

Last month, the United States and China announced a 90-day break on most of their Tit-For-Tat prices, which reached more than 100%. Trump initially praised the truce as a total reset, but said on Friday in an article on his Truth social platform that China had completely violated the agreement.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Monday that if China had implemented and actively confirmed the agreement, the United States had introduced a series of discriminatory and restrictive measures against China which seriously undermines the agreement.

The ministry said that these measures included export controls for the AI ​​fleas, a break reported on the sale of flea design software to China, and the announcement of the United States plans to revoke the visas of Chinese students.

Instead of reflecting on his own actions, he falsely accused China of raping consensus, which is a serious distortion of the facts, the ministry said in a statement. China firmly rejects these baseless accusations.

The ministry has urged the United States to immediately correct its erroneous practices and has promised to take strong and resolved measures if Washington insists on acting unilaterally and continues to harm the interests of China, without providing details.

It was the second consecutive day that China reprimanded the United States for its charges to Beijing. The Chinese government has also opposed Hegseth on Saturday speech, which urged the Allies in the Indo-Pacific region to increase their defense expenses in the face of what could be an imminent threat from China to the Autonomous Island Democracy of Taiwan.

It must be clear for all that Beijing is credible to potentially use the military force to modify the balance of powers in Indo-Pacific, he declared during the Shangri-La dialogue, an annual security forum in Singapore.

China said on Sunday that it had protested strongly against the United States for HegSeth's remarks, which, she said, were filled with provocations and intended to sow discord.

Hegseth deliberately ignored the call for peace and development by the countries of the region, and rather praised the mentality of the Cold War for the confrontation of the block, vilified China with defamatory allegations and wrongly from China a threat, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The United States has deployed offensive weapons in the Southern China Sea and continued to attach flames and create tensions in Asia-Pacific, which transform the region into a powder barrel, added the ministry.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that China was retorting rare land exports that it had agreed to release as part of the commercial break.

This is not what a reliable partner is doing, he said on the program of CBS news facing the nation.

Minerals of rare earths are a crucial element of products that cross the American economy, including the technological sector, the energy industry and the manufacture of cars.

China provides 60% of the elements of the world of rare land and is responsible for refining of 90% of them, according to the International Energy Agency.

Bessent, who said last week that the American-Chinese trade discussions were a bit blocked, said he was convinced that exports of rare earths and other details could be calculated in a call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Maybe this is a problem in the Chinese system, maybe it is intentional. See well after the president speaks with the president of the party, said Bessent, referring to XI.

Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, also suggested on Sunday that the two leaders could speak this week.

President Trump, we are waiting, will have a wonderful conversation on commercial negotiations this week with President XI, he said on the ABC News program this week.

Hassett said he was not sure of a specific date for this conversation had been fixed.

The last public conversation between the United States and the Chinese presidents took place on January 17, a few days before the inauguration of the asset.

While a Trump-Xe telephone call could mitigate short-term trade tensions, economic friction between the United States and China are very likely to continue in the foreseeable future, said James F. Downes, assistant professor of international relations at Metropolitan University of Hong Kong.

For the global economy and for citizens of the two countries, it is extremely important for both parties to come to the table and find optimal political solutions to resolve this current dead end, he said in an email.

