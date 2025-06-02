



CKHGT (CK HUTCHISON GROUP Telecom Holdings Limited) is pleased that the merger of Vodafone UK and Three UK was successfully completed on May 31, 2025.

Vodafonethree owns 51%of Vodafone and 49%for CKHGT. Vodafone will fully integrate Vodafonethree in financial results, and the chief executive is Max Taylor, who is currently leading Vodafone UK. Three UKS Darren Purkis has been appointed chief financial officer.

Vodafonethree invests 11 billion in the next 10 years, creating a flow path among the most advanced 5G networks, providing a great mobile experience in the country with millions of customers and businesses. In the first year, Vodafonethree plans to invest 13 billion in CAPEX. This allows the company to accelerate the distribution of networks.

Matching the previously delivered projects, the combined business is expected to provide $ 770 million annually and CAPEX synergy effect by five years after completion, and the transaction is expected to be adapted to the free cash flows after the FY29.

Complete adjustments to Vodafones accounting policies are in progress and financial finance will be properly provided.

The new leadership team has announced future merger groups of Vodafone UK and Three UK.

Max Taylor of The Future Merger has appointed a new leadership team to lead a new company.

High quality network connections are important for many factors in everyday life. It is also the core of UKS economic growth prospects and UKS science and technology sectors, the core of the UKS economic growth prospects, and is the center of improving public services and narrowing the digital gap between the country. This significant investment in 5G standalone network will promote the UKS mobile infrastructure as the forefront of European connections.

Vodafone Group chief executive Margherita Della Valle said: The merger will create new power in British mobile, switch the national digital infrastructure, and promote the UK as the forefront of European connections.

Now we are eager to start building network builds and to quickly provide more coverage and excellent network quality to our customers. This transaction completes the reconstruction of Vodafone in Europe, and depending on this transition period, we are well -established.

Canning Fok, vice president of CK hutchison and chairman of CKHGT, said: as shown in other European markets, enabling significant investments needed to provide mobile networks in the world that customers expect, and Vodafone and Three Merger offer the size.

This transaction also exerts considerable shareholder value and profits about $ 1.3 billion in net cash into the group.

Effects of the merger on Vodafone Groups FY26 FY26 (previous year): 0.4 billion increase in the adjusted free cash flows EBITDAAL and -20 billion dilution. The topic for the coordination of customs is expected to be 6.0 billion in the net debt of VodafonThrees immediately after completion. 1 billion debt). As a result, the net debt of Vodafone Groups will increase by 1.7 billion people (2 billion), and parents will contribute 800 million capital to Vodafonethree to support business operating capital requirements (480 million of Vodafone and 392 million in CKHGT). I agreed. The 600 million of the funds will contribute immediately after 220 million people, followed by the remaining 200 million people in the first quarter of 2026. On June 14, 2023, September 30, 2024 and December 9, 2024, there was no material change that affects all the problems included in the previous presentation related to this transaction.

About Vodafone

Vodafone is a European and African telecommunications company. We provide mobile and fixed services to more than 340 million customers in 15 countries, and have partnered relationships with more than 40 mobile networks and have one of the world's largest IoT platforms. The financial technology business in Africa provides services to customers who manage more transactions than other suppliers to nearly 88 million customers in seven countries.

Our purpose is to use technology to improve life and business and to develop a comprehensive sustainable society. We are trying to reduce the environmental impact to reach net zero emissions by 2040.

For more information, visit www.vodafone.com. Follow @vodafoneGroup X or connect with us on www.linkedin.com/company/vodafone (www.linkedin.com/company/vodafone).

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited

CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED (CK Hutchison) is a famous multinational company listed on Hong Kong's securities exchanges and is a famous multinational company that is dedicated to innovation and technology of business around the world. CK Hutchison has four core businesses: port and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications by operating more than 300,000 employees worldwide and more than 300,000 employees worldwide. The group is doing its best to take responsibility for environmental and social sustainability through policies, programs, and innovations in the business to solve the sustainability issues such as the transition to Net-Zero.

CK Hutchison reported about $ 447.7 billion ($ 6.1 billion) in the year, which ended on December 31, 2024.

For more information, visit www.ckh.com.hk

