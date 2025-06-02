The issues are raised for American democracy while the conservative Supreme Court hears the business raft | US Supreme Court





A year turned out to be long on the scale of American justice.

Less than 12 months ago, the United States Supreme Court seriously discredited among the Liberals following a series of ethics scandals and a series of highly controversial and conservative decisions. He resulted in a decision last July considerably expanding the immunity of the chairs of the prosecution, practically ensuring that Donald Trump would escape criminal censorship for the insurrection of January 6, 2021 and the conservation of classified documents.

Until now, the stock of the courts with the Democrats had fallen, which Joe Biden called for radical reforms on the way in which the Court was directed and a constitutional amendment affirming that no president was above the law or out of crimes committed in power.

Now, with a re -elected and avenging Trump having been spread over democratic standards by issuing a shooting of executive decrees often illegal and unconstitutional, the same court with the nine judges on the bench is thrown into the unlikely role of the potential Savior of American democracy.

Critics that have once mocked the judicial consequences of the courts of six with three conservative majorities hope that the judges will show enough loyalty to the American Constitution to mitigate the effect of the all-out aggression on a range of rights, from the citizenship of the birth law to the basic calls of the regular procedure against the deportation, and to preserve the contours of the constitutional republic.

The court is certainly a very important institution at the moment since the congress is completely flexible and does not assert its own prerogatives and that the executive power does not seem to be guided by an internal legal constraint, said Jamal Greene, professor of law at Columbia University and former senior official of the High Radiation Justice Department in the Biden Administration.

The court has already been tried in several highly publicized cases since Trumps returned in particular against the administration by ordering it to facilitate the return of Kilmar Brego Garca, a Maryland resident wrongly expelled to El Salvador.

But he ruled in favor of Trumps, at least temporarily, in several others.

The issues are about to be raised even more as a case wave resulting from decisions against the administration by the lower judges, awaits the last saying of the supreme courts before the end of its current mandate this month.

These include: the rights of the lower courts to issue injunctions against the efforts of the asset to restrict citizenship of the birth law, which is guaranteed in the Constitution; An attempt at Tennessee to prohibit or limit transgender care for minors; A complaint from Maryland's parents against the authorization of LGBTQ + books in elementary schools; The need for insurers to cover preventive health costs under the affordable care law; And try to cut public funding for Planned Parenthood.

Added to this intimidating calendar, judges can expect an additional unusual summer workload in the form of an apparently endless emergency caused by attempts without restraint to transform the government.

Most experts believe that the Court will finally be against the Trumps, try to undermine the rights of citizenship of the birth law, since they are so clearly defined in the 14th amendment of the Constitution. However, the devil can be in detail. Some analysts believe that the court has already lent the unjustified credibility of the administration case by agreeing to consider its dispute against the powers of the lower courts to issue injunctions on a national scale on the subject. Perhaps revealing, the court did not call for an additional briefing on the question of whether the winning on January 20 was legal.

Hopefully the current court can act as a brake on Trump seems disturbed given its conservative majority and the fact that three of its members Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy CONEY BARRETT were appointed to the bench itself. In addition, judges Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito are constantly taking hard line positions that seem predisposed to promote Trump.

However, speculations that the chief judge, John Roberts and Coney Barrett have become disenchanted by the brutality of Trumps' actions have fueled optimism. Some believe that they could vote with the courts Three liberal judges, Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson which constantly emit dissident opinions on right decisions quite frequently on key opportunities to form an effective rampart.

But Leah Litman, professor of law at the University of Michigan and author of a book on the court entitled Lawless: how the Supreme Court takes place on conservative grievances, marginal theories and bad vibrations, is skeptical.

A recent decision confirming the dismissed presidents of the head of the National Labor Relations Council, Gwynne Wilcox, who gave the congress the power to limit the capacity of presidents to withdraw civil servants from independent agencies shows the conservative judges who return to the type, she said.

Some people wondered: was the court to have a second reflection on, for example, their immunity decision giving Donald Trump such leading powers, including powers to act outside the law and above? Litman explained. I think Wilcox's decision stressed that the answer is definitely not.

The unitary executive theory, which postulates that the president alone has the authority on the executive power of governments, allows him to dismiss members of nominally independent agencies.

They have been pushing this theory for more than three decades and now they have a chance to make it a fairly muscular version of the law, said Litman. The chief judge Roberts and judge Barrett understand that the court cannot let Donald Trump get away with everything, including the power of usurpation of the congresses or obviously deprive individuals of a regular procedure. But unless that, I don't think they have a kind of second thought on their own opinions of executive power or on the law more generally.

The few cases of the courtyard set up Trump, argues that Litman, has been overexploited and pale compared to other decisions that have embraced the president, in particular by respecting the stripping of the temporary protected status of around 300,000 venezuelans.

Greene defined the approach of the courts as formalists and poorly suited to counter Trump's revocus. He contrasted it with much more daring philosophy under the leadership of chief Earl Warrens in the 1950s and 1960s, when the court became deemed to apply in a creative manner the racial desegregation and the orders of civil rights in the South.

Trumps Modus Operandi consists in exploiting what he perceives as weaknesses in the application and responsibility system, said Greene. If he thinks that the courts will not be able to intervene, he will try to exploit this as much as he can, unless he stops by a political actor or an actor with more power.

The Trump administration exploits the formality and lack of creativity of the courts in general, but the Supreme Court in particular.

The written courts have already been exposed as limited by prevailing on the dark not to comply with its order to facilitate the return of Brego Garca to the United States.

According to Greene, the White Houses to fail to control its own actions to ensure that they comply with the law and the Constitution is already equivalent to a constitutional crisis, because the courts have no time and resources to counter unbridled violations.

This puts in place on the Supreme Court to fulfill its role as an ultimate arbiter, supports Litman.

We must continue to demand that they really respect the law, she said. I don't think we should just give up and give in to their inclination not to apply the law and allow Donald Trump to get away with legal violations. If they do not do so, force them to spend the capital and pay a price in their public approval rating.

This article was modified on June 1, 2025 to specify that it was the 14th amendment, and not of article 14, of the Constitution which defined the rights of citizenship of the right of birth.

