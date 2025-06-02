



China has accused the United States of seriously raping a commercial truce between the two powers and has promised to take strong measures to defend its interests while the rullet tensions on the supply of critical minerals.

China and the United States agreed at talks in Geneva at the beginning of May to an agreement that would temporarily reduce their rates in Tit-For-Tat, which had climbed up to 145%, and that Washington thought to restart the flow of rare criticism and related magnets to the United States.

President Donald Trump said on Friday that Beijing had completely violated the agreement, while US officials were increasingly frustrated by the slowness of rare land exports since the May 12 agreement.

But on Monday, the Chinas Ministry of Commerce said it confirmed the agreement and accused Washington of having introduced a series of discriminatory and restrictive measures in recent weeks which have undergone the Geneva consensus and the legitimate rights and interests of China.

If the United States insists to follow its own path and continues to harm the interests of China, China will continue to take strong and resolved measures to protect its legitimate rights, said the ministry.

Among the American actions mentioned in the declaration were warning against the use of Huawei fleas in the world, a sales of flea design software sales to Chinese companies and the cancellation of visas for Chinese students.

US officials, for their part, thought that the May 12 agreement would relax the export restrictions on the rare Beijing Land unveiled in early April and became more and more frustrated by the slowness of approvals.

People informed of the issue said that the United States had raised privately the issue with Chinese officials since the Geneva Agreement and warned Beijing that it was a most worrying question in Washington, Trump.

This has prompted China to accelerate licenses for certain rare land expeditions linked to the United States, according to a person familiar with Chinese governments, citing bureaucratic reasons for delays. The person said that he thought this program had avoided a complete break in the commercial truce.

While China had approved nearly a dozen rare land expedition to the United States, dozens of additional requests were in limbo, according to a person close to the United States.

The fact that they retain some of the products they agreed to release during our agreement, perhaps this is a problem in the Chinese system, perhaps his intentional seeing after the president is expressed with the president of the party, said the Treasury Secretary Scott on Sunday is in an interview on CBS.

What China is doing is that they hold essential products for industrial supply chains of India, Europe, and this is not what a reliable partner is doing, he said.

However, Bessent said that he was confident Trump and Xi would be able to resume the differences on rare earths in a next telephone call, who, according to some White House officials, could take place this week.

The Chinas Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately answer questions about a call. US officials have launched a Trump-XI call several times without making it happen.

Michael Hart, president of Amcham China, noted that, while requests for exporting rare earths for American companies were slowly traveling, Chinese suppliers had received an approval last week to send rare earths to several American car manufacturers.

This is a new process that China works, he said. We have heard that there are only one handful of civil servants examining thousands of requests.

The increase in American-Chinese tensions lower the lower Asian markets. The Hong Kongs Hang Seng index dropped by 0.8% while Japan Nikkei 225 dropped by 1.3%. The offshore renminbi weakened 0.1% to 7.21 per dollar. The stock markets in continental China were closed for a holiday.

Additional reports by Arjun Neil Alim

