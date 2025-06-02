Rising housing prices in the UK can exceed predictions.





Housing prices in the UK have increased in May, and are supported by low unemployment unemployment, strong wage growth and mortgage interest rates.

According to the data released by Monday lending agencies, the average cost of real estate rose 0.5 % to 273,427 between April and May, and most of the previous month's monthly month's decline.

The price rose 3.5 % annually from 3.4 % of the previous month. Both measures are stronger than the monthly increase of 0.1 % per month, and the Reuters survey is stronger than economists' 2.9 % increase.

Robert Gardner, a senior economist in the country, said that despite the economic uncertainty of the global economy, the basic conditions for potential home buyers in the UK are still supported.

The unemployment rate is still lower, income is increasing at a healthy speed, and household loan controls are strong, and the cost of borrowing is likely to be slightly relaxed if the bank rate is lowered in the future, as we expect by us and most other analysts.

This figure suggests elasticity after slump in April. In April, when the stamp duty threshold returned to the level before 2022, prices and trade fell.

From April 1, the mandatory mandatory critical price returned to the level of 2022, increasing the tax costs of many real estate buyers, and many households rushed to complete the transaction before the change.

According to a separate data released by the UK Bank on Monday, net mortgage approval for housing purchases has decreased for three consecutive months, and in April, 3,100 to 60,500 decreased. Reuters expected the number of economists who participated in the polls to 63,000.

The BOE also said that the actual interest rate of interest on the newly extracted mortgage in April fell slightly to 4.49 %in April.

However, the percentage of unprecedented mortgage stocks increased from 3.84 %to 3.86 %, indicating that the cumulative impact of interest rates still struck furniture since 2021.

Elliott Jordan-DOAK, an economist for Pantheon Macroeconomics Consulting, said that the UKS Trade Agreement with the United States removes the worst scenario of tariffs, improving the economic background and supporting housing demand. He predicted that housing prices would rise 4.5 % this year.

British wages have been increasing faster than inflation for about two years, and mortgage interest rates are decreasing.

Last month, the BOE cut to the fourth quarter of the quarterly quarter points since the mid -last year, raising it to the lowest 4.25 %since 2023. The market expects the central bank to reduce borrowing costs up to another quarter before the end of this year.

Jonathan Hopper, CEO of Investment Services Company Garrington Propert Finders, said that as the change in March stamp duty in the past, the market is returning to dynamic epidemiology that is once again determined by the interaction of supply and demand.

The BOE level was also deposited in 14 billion ISA in April, and it is the largest amount since data collection began in 1999.

The central bank said that most of the withdrawal of 63 billion in the Instant Access account, which provides zero interest in the Instant Access Bank account that pays interest, was mostly offset by the withdrawal of 63 billion won.

Individuals can hold up to 20,000 people annually by mixing cash and investment without income and capital gains. However, the ministers are trying to reduce their cash amount according to the calls of some city companies, reducing cash amount to promote more money with stocks listed in London.

