China says that the United States has violated the pricing truce while the trade war heats up





China said on Monday that the Trump administration was undergoing the temporary trade agreement of May 12 between the two nations by issuing guidelines for exports for flea chips, stopping the sale of flea design software in China and providing for Chinese student visas.

The actions of the Trump administration “seriously undermine the existing consensus reached during the economic and commercial talks in Geneva, and seriously damage the legitimate rights and interests of China,” the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in the June 2 press release.

China’s statements come after President Trump said on Friday that Beijing violated a trade agreement with the United States, just a few weeks after the two countries announced on May 12 a temporary but significant drop in prices imposed on the other earlier in the year. The climbing of rhetoric reduces the concerns that the two largest world economies may encounter other stumbling blocks when they pursue commercial negotiations, according to experts.

“New hostilities between the United States and China show that the many questions that remain suspended after the Geneva ceasefire in mid-May still have no satisfactory answers,” said Arthur Kroeber, Chinese analyst at Givekal Research, in a report. “It is not clear if the trade policy of the United States is led by President Donald Trump, its commercial negotiators or its national security team.”

He added: “The global objectives of commercial assault, apart from the display of raw power, are as confused as ever.”

Meanwhile, the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that he was “confident” that an American-China commercial dispute “will be pushed back” when Mr. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have a conversation. “I think we will see something very soon,” said Bessent on “Face The Nation with Margaret Brennan”.

May 12 Price break

The May 12 agreement lasts 90 days, creating time for us and Chinese negotiators to achieve a more substantial agreement. But the break always leaves prices higher than before Trump begins to accelerate them last month. Companies and investors must also face the uncertainty of knowing if the truce will last.

US trade representative Jamieson Greer said the United States had agreed to lower the 145% tax that Trump had 30% of China. China has agreed to reduce its rate of price on American products to 10%, compared to 125%.

On Monday, the Ministry of Commerce said that China had maintained its end of the agreement, canceling or suspending the prices and non -carrital measures taken against the “reciprocal prices” American following the agreement. But he alleged that the Trump administration had “unilaterally caused new economic and commercial friction and exacerbated uncertainty and uncertainty” in commercial relations between the two nations.

The Trump administration intensified the confrontation with China last week, announcing that it would start to revoke visas for Chinese students in American American campuses hosting more than 275,000 students from China.

The turmoil between the United States and China increases economic risks, given the links between the two nations and their importance in world trade, added experts.

“If the United States and China are completely disengaging into another growing price stiffness, it would really be a big problem for the world economy,” said Carl Weinberg, chief economist in the high frequency economy, in a customer note. “The demand for industrial products would fall. Supply chains covering several borders would close.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Aimee Picchi

Aimee Picchi is the associate editor of CBS Moneywatch, where she covers commercial and personal finances. Previously, she worked at Bloomberg News and wrote for national media, including USA Today and Consumer Reports.

