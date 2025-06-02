



British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Monday that the United Kingdom will build 12 new attack submarines and six new ammunition plants as part of a strategic defense review.

The external -led review briefly explains 62 recommendations, and the government has completely approved by the government, including moving the army to a “preparation of war.”

“When we are directly threatened by countries with advanced troops, Monday Glasgo said, the most effective way to prevent them is to show them prepared to provide peace through peace through power, and Monday Glasgow said.

He added, “It is a blueprint with the most powerful alliance and the most advanced ability as a country with a safer and stronger and stronger combat -prepared bomber.”

As part of the Okukers program, which ended in 2021 between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States in 2021, 12 new armed nuclear drive submarines will be constructed, and in the late 2030s, it will be constructed every 18 months per Starter.

The program will be accompanied by an investment of 15 billion (17.8 billion) of nuclear warheads.

Another major board of this review is a long -range weapon procurement made up to 7,000 UK, with 1.5 billion (1.8 billion) investment to build at least six ammunition and energy factories.

One of these production capabilities is expected to be “always” to quickly increase production to meet the demand of advanced wars if necessary.

Secretary of Defense John Healey said in a statement that “the difficult lessons from Ukrainian Putin's illegal invasion are as powerful as the industry behind them.”

“We strengthen our UKS industry base to better block the enemy and make the UK safely in domestic and strong overseas,” he added.

The government will also offer 1 billion (1.2 billion) to the new cyberrem order to improve cyber operation and digital functions, and will provide additional 1.5 billion funds for repairing and renewing military houses.

This investment will be headed to the UK's goal to increase defense spending to 2.5%of the gross domestic product and 3%in the next parliament.

The UK, a NATO member, will jointly jointly hold the Ukrainian defense liaison group meeting on Wednesday, which aims to adjust military support for Ukraine in response to Russia's full invasion of 56 countries.

The defense ministers of the allies will meet on Thursday and continue to talk about increasing the goal of defense expenditure at 2%of the current GDP level.

The allies appear to have landed at 5%of the GDP goal, and Trump demanded repeatedly, but 1.5%more for defense -related expenditures, including 3.5%of GDP for hard military spending, for example infrastructure and cyber security.

The new goal will be approved by NATO at the end of this month.

Starmer has defended the goal of bringing defense spending to 3% in the next parliament, so it is less than 3.5% for NATO to agree by 2032.

“Everything we do will add the power of NATO,” he said. “Nato Alliance means a profound thing that we will not fight alone. It is the basic cause of our strategic force.”

The change we are driving in defense is that NATO should be added to the greatest contribution of the UK after creation.

