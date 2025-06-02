The FBI manager says terrorism accused the cartel of Sinaloa Mark Dramatic Shift





A former deputy director of the FBI said that the federal government is adopting a “radically different approach” of the way it discusses drug trafficking after several Sinaloa cartel leaders were slapped with terrorism charges.

Pedro Inzunza Noriega and his son, Pedro Inzunza Coronel, were accused of narco-terrorism, material support for terrorism, drug trafficking and money laundering on May 13 as members of the Beltran Leyva organization (Blo), a faction of the Sinaloa cartel. Five additional BLO leaders have been accused of drug trafficking and money laundering.

This is the first time that cartel members have been struck by terrorism accusations that Chris Swecker, former deputy director of the FBI criminal investigation division, told Fox News Digital intended to send a message.

“This administration adopts a radically different approach to the fight against drug cartels, which are the most powerful criminal organizations on the planet,” said Swecker. “It is perfect for narco-traffickers, because if you can continue someone who supports these milking cartels and the leaders and members in any way, if they give them a trombone, if they provide financial support, if they work for them, they are a hitman.”

The leaders of the Sinaloa cartel loaded with narco-terrorism after the authorities seized 1.65 tonnes of fentanyl

View of vehicles burned after highly armed armed men led a total battle against the Mexican security forces in Culiacan, Mexico, October 18, 2019. (Alfredo Estrella / AFP via Getty Images)

“It also gives us an additional territorial punch, if you want. This gives us the capacity, if we want, to dive into foreign countries,” he said.

Swecker, which has conducted numerous surveys involving drug cartels, said that Trump’s administration’s decision to use terrorism accusations increases the number of people who can be charged and increase potential sanctions.

“This is a serious approach by treating them as terrorists. This increases the penalties to which they are exposed. This increases the bet as regards extradition,” said Swecker. “This increases the bet as regards the severity of the accusations. They can use Rico, they can use continuous criminal companies, they can now use material support for terrorist organizations, so now, all you have to do is be affiliated in any way with a drug cartel, and we can lower a 20 -year sentence.”

On February 20, the Trump administration appointed the Sinaloa cartel as a foreign terrorist organization.

High -level members of the violent Mexican drug gang sanctioned by Trump

A fire truck is seen in the streets of Culiacan, Mexico, September 11, 2024, during an escalation of violence after the arrest of a Cartel of Sinaloa. (Ivan Medina / AFP via Getty Images)

Noriega is said to have worked closely with her son to “aggressively traditional” fentanyl in the United States, prosecutors said, adding that the two directed “one of the most important and sophisticated fentanyl production networks in the world”.

The father and the son treated “tens of thousands of kilograms of fentanyl” in the United States, according to federal prosecutors.

Mexican officials of the application of laws have descended in several places in Sinaloa which are managed and controlled by the pair, entering more than 1.65 tonnes of fentanyl.

The accusation acts are also pending against the members of the cartel Blo and Sinaloa, who faced Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, Oscar Manuel Gastelube Iribe, Pedro Inzunza Noriega, Ivan Archivando Guzman Salazar,

All people, including Noriega and Coronel, remain largely.

Click here to obtain the Fox News app

In total, 1,680 kilograms of cocaine seized in Mexico City. (Doj)

Adam Gordon, American lawyer for the southern District of California, sent a message to cartel leaders at a press conference announcing the accusations.

“Let me be direct: to the leaders of the Sinaloa cartel, you are no longer the hunters. You are hunting. You will be betrayed by your friends. You will be hunted down by your enemies, and you will finally find yourself and your face here in a courtroom in the southern district of California,” said Gordon.

