The construction of the UK office will fall to the lowest level of 10 years.

According to industry surveys, office development throughout the UK has fallen to the lowest level in 10 years due to economic uncertainty and constantly high -cost construction workers trust.

The amount of office space under construction in the UK has fallen to about 23 million square feet in the first quarter of this year, and COSTAR's analysis provides research on the commercial real estate sector.

According to the analysis, construction activities decreased by more than 3 million square feet last year.

Before the analysis next week, Costar said that developers are suspending breathing in economic uncertainty and constant debt and construction costs.

This data represents a new blow to the government's efforts to lead economic growth by securing the construction of the UK.

In March, S & P Global said that the British construction activity fell to the fastest speed since May 2020. Due to low consumer trust and low economic growth, demand increased due to the weakness of the housing construction sector.

COSTAR analysis showed contrasting the control of London and Oxford-Cambridge Technology corridor activities in office buildings across the UK.

In the cities combined in Oxford and Cambridge City, about 1.8 million square feet of offices are under construction, and developers want to take advantage of the university spin -off and the need for buoyancy, with developers, Costar said.

In the capital, about 12 million office space was under construction, including one North Quay, a life science research and development facility of Canary Wharf, and one North Quay, a facility for the LIFE Sciences Research and Development facility of 50 Fenchures Street. The work began in 650,000 square feet of office space.

The demand for London's office space was led by large employers looking for high -quality buildings with new functions such as fitness sweets and yoga rooms, and seduced the staff to the office after a hybrid work period.

On the contrary, the space such as Liverpool, Bristol and Glasgow has been almost or no space, and if the vacancy rate of A -grade real estate is relatively high, the developer can already provide more offices.

Real estate experts said that the lack of manpower is creating a continuous task for the architectural sector.

BREXIT WEVE has traditionally seen many people who have left the UK in the construction industry left the United Kingdom, Leona Ahmed, a partner of the law firm, Taylor Wessing. The workforce is a problem.

The royal agency of the authorized surveying company said that the environmental regulations of the office building are also affecting the development.

Simon Rubinsohn, the chief economist of RICS, said the government wants to see British construction, but there are countless factors.

According to data from the National Statistical Secretariat, Costar Analysis mentioned some positive indicators of the office market, including high construction orders for three years for three years.

However, the analysis mentioned that the level of building activity will not rise significantly in the short term.

The housing department said the government is taking a decisive measure to unlock growth and accelerate the building through planning and infrastructure bills along with the National Planning Policy Framework.

