



China has accused the United States of seriously raping the fragile of American China of relaxation which has been in place for less than a month since the two countries have agreed to suspend the trade war which was likely to upset the world economy.

China and the United States agreed on May 12 to stop for 90 days the so-dressed reciprocal prices that the two countries had placed on other goods in a frantic trade war that started a few weeks earlier. The prices had reached 125% on each side, which, the managers, feared constituting a virtual embargo in the trade between the two largest economies in the world.

Donald Trump had greeted the break as a total resetting of American-Chinese relations. But since then, commercial negotiations have failed, the United States complaining that China has not kept the promises of retreating the export restrictions of key critical minerals in the United States. The American president said on Friday that China had completely violated the agreement.

The American secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, said on Sunday: what China does is that they retain essential products for industrial supply chains of India, Europe. And that's not what a reliable partner is done.

During the period of trade measures of aggressive reprisals between the United States and China in April, China had limited the export of certain minerals and rare earth magnets, which are essential for the manufacture of the United States.

The restrictions had to be relaxed after the agreement of May 12, but the process seems to have been at best uneven. Now, American companies, especially car manufacturers, are short of magnets.

China retaliated on Monday, accusing the United States of violating and undermining the agreements concluded in Geneva in May, and the consensus between Trump and Xi Jinping, president of Chinas, during their telephone call on January 17.

The Chinas Ministry of Commerce said on Monday: the United States has successively introduced a number of discriminatory restrictive measures against China, in particular by issuing export control guidelines for AI fleas, stopping the sale of flea design software in China and announcing the revocation of Chinese student visas.

The ministry said that China is determined to protect its rights and interests and has denied the accusation of the United States that it had undermined the May 12 agreement.

The United States has indicated that another X-Trump call is expected soon.

But apart from commercial negotiations, American-Chinese relations have embittered in a number of areas.

Last week, China sentenced the announcement of the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, that the United States would aggressively revoke the visas of Chinese students in his country.

And during the weekend, China and the United States exchanged beards on the comments made by the US Secretary for Defense, Pete Hegseth, at a conference in Singapore. Hegseth said China was potentially an imminent threat, while the Chinas Ministry of Foreign Affairs said its comments were filled with provocations and intended to sow the division.

