Nintendo Switch 2 Live: Last opportunity to pre -order console as the release date gets closer





Currys checks the Oxford Street Nintendo Switch 2 launch party

If you pre -order Nintendo Switch 2 in London's Oxford Street store, you can collect at midnight on the day of launch.

Currys has confirmed that the midnight launch event is hosted by the Oxford Street Branch. The door will open on Thursday, June 5 at 12 am to provide fans with the opportunity to pick up the console early.

There will be no large stocks at night, so there is no point unless you receive the already identified order from Oxford Street.

Alex Lee2 June 2025 June 13:48

All Smyths Toys Shop are open at midnight for Switch 2 pre -order.

Smyths Toys confirmed that all British stores will be opened at midnight on June 5. Clicks and Collection Pre -orders are prepared from 12:1 am and Therell also offers limited worktocks. If there is no pre -order, the ID recommends cue at 11 pm. It is expected to come up first for the best shot stock and to be provided first.

Some branches, including Boucher Road (Belfast), Glasgow, Stockport, Romford, and Hull, will open for special demo events at 11 pm on June 4th. You will be able to test Mario Cartworld before the first 100 people are released at each store.

Alex Lee2 June 2025 June 13:02

Where can I pre -order Nintendo Switch 2?

Mario Kart World Bundle and standalone Nintendo Switch 2 console is now very sold out. In other words, there is no way to get a console on the current day.

Amazon still sells an independent switch 2, but it will not arrive until Saturday, June 7. There are still a few bundles of switches, but they will arrive a week after launch on Friday, June 13.

There is one more option, but you need some effort.

Alex Lee2 June 2025 June 12:44

The game invites the canceled switch 2 customers to re -order, but there is a deadline.

After a wide range of frustrations, the game issued follow -up to the affected customers. The email invited to reorganize the Nintendo Switch 2 was sent on May 30 and provided the opportunity to make a new order.

According to the Games Help Center, Reorders arrive on time on the start of June 5th, but only when the new order is completed until the deadline. Since the original cancellation clears the transfer information, the customer is asked to enter the payment details again.

Game warns that if you miss the cutoff, the product and the unique re -order code will expire.

As for the availability of the store, the retailer says that it cannot guarantee the inventory. If the original order is canceled and the mind changes, it is not necessary to maintain cancellation.

Alex Lee2 June 2025 June 12:24

Nintendo Switch 2 Do not peel off the film

According to the newly published command manual, Switch 2 has a protective film that is pre -applied to the LCD screen. It is not a screen protector and does not stop scratches or dust, but if the screen is damaged, it prevents the scattering of the glass fragments. In other words, safety. And it remains.

The same film was used in switch OLEDs, but some people did not prevent choosing it. So let's see what I see this week when I see the console on Unbox.

To protect the screen from real damage, you still need to add a screen saver. Especially if you are planning to travel, the case will not hurt.

Alex Lee2 June 2025 11:50

Nintendo Switch 2 bundles are inventory for delivery.

Wahey just listed more Nintendo Switch 2 bones in Mario Kart World (this time no extra), and on the Thursday of June 5th, he will land on the door on Thursday, June 5th.

It is not only the only retailer with the Mario Kart Bundle, but also the only retailer who provides the current delivery date. There is also a standalone console.

Alex Lee2 June 2025 June 11:17

There are 6 nintendo switch 2 bundles.

Do you prefer to buy a Nintendo Switch 2 console with games? There are three bundles left, but there are catch.

(very)

The bundle arrives in front of the door a week after the official release date (Friday, June 13). Well, at least some will be a lucky Friday.

Nintendo Switch 2 and Pro Controller: 470, Very.co.uk Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Cartworld and Zelda's Legend: Tears of Kingdom: 494, Very.co.uknintendo Switch 2 verty.uk.uk nintendo switch 2, 256g sand switch cameras 2, 520 gry.co.knintendo switch 2, Mario Cartworld, Camera and Pro Controller: 555, Very.co.kninto Switch 2, Mario Kart World, 2 Dog Joi Corn Wheel, Camera and 256GB MicrosD Card: 546, Very.co.uk

Alex Lee2 June 2025 June 10:57

The game suddenly canceled the Nintendo Switch 2 pre -order.

And in some fans, in a fairly deadly news, in the game last week, the game suddenly canceled the pre -order, scrambling to find a new pre -order work before the customer was launched.

The company apologizes and is trying to restore as many orders as possible, but has not provided a reason for cancellation. I haven't seen restoring pre -orders.

Cancellation occurs as retailers continue to reduce the UK's footprints. Since the purchase of Frasers Group, most of the standalone stores have been closed and the rest are currently operated by Sports Direct and House of Fraser.

Alex Lee2 June 2025 June 10:36

Nintendo Switch 2 can be pre -ordered in Amazon.

During the weekend, Amazon sold out at 429.99 Mario Kart World Bundle, but if you want to order a console in Amazon in advance, the standalone switch 2 console is still inventory. The cost is 395.99.

(Nintendo)

The delivery date continues to fly between June 6 and June 7.

Alex Lee2 June 2025 June 10:21

