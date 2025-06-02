



By: Josh Berhow June 2, 2025

Max Homa has played in the last five United States.

Getty images

You know what is today, right? Of course you do it.

It is the biggest day of us who open the final qualifications, that some people also like to call “the longest day of golf”, although you can call it as you wish.

Monday, hundreds of golfers on 10 different sites (nine in the United States and one in Canada) will play 36 holes on their respective US Open-Qualification sites to see who is still standing and will be able to hit a ticket for US Open 225 later this month at the Oakmont Country Club.

This process began in April, when 110 sites welcomed local qualifications in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Those who have advanced will now join players already exempt during the final qualification (which has already finished in certain places).

Thirty-six holes are waiting, and some big names (Max Homa, Rickie Fowler, Zach Johnson, Webb Simpson, Luke Clanton, etc.) are among those who argue for spots in Oakmont, where the American open starts on June 12 to 15.

Golf Channel will offer 10 hours of cover on Monday, the broadcast taking place from 12 p.m. to 12 p.m. and later from 4 p.m. to midnight.

Scroll below for the final qualification sites and notable names in the field, and click on the links below to follow the results. And for more information, visit usopen.com.

This story will be updated with the final qualification results.

US Open Final Qualify 2025: locations, scores, notable Namescanoe Brook Country Club (Cours Nord et Sud)

Location: Summit, NJPLAYERS In the field: 78 Qualification of points: 4

Notable names entered: Jim Herman (three PGA Tour victories)

Scores

Duke University Golf Club

Location: Durham, NCPLAYERS in the field: 84 Signiality of points: 7

Notable names entered: Bill Haas (six victories of PGA Tour); Webb Simpson (seven victories of PGA Tour; US Open Champ); Doc Redman (American amateur champion 2017); Norman Xiong (winner of the 2018 Jack Nicklaus Prize))

Scores

Emerald Dunes Golf Club

Location: West Palm Beach, Fla. Players in the field: 84 Qualification of points: 4

Notable names have entered: Blades Brown (19; at 16 was the youngest game medalist in the American amateur history); Graeme McDowell (four PGA Tour victories; 11 DP World Tour Victoires); Luke Poulter (son of Ian Poulter); Neal Shipley (2023 US Finalist amateur)

Scores

Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club

Location: Columbus, Ohioplayers in the field: 68 Capitations: 6

Notable names entered: Rickie Fowler (six victories of PGA Tour); Padraig Harrington (three major titles); Max Homa (six PGA Tour victories); Matt Kuchar (nine PGA Tour victories); James Piot (2021 American amateur champion)

Scores

Lambton Golf & Country Club

Location: York, Ontario, Canaplayers in the field: 70 points of quality: 7

Notable names entered: Luke Clanton (best classified amateur); David Ford (Triple All-American in North Carolina); Frankie Capan III (medalist in Durham, NC, qualifier last year); Luke List (two PGA Tour victories); Keith Mitchell (a PGA Tour victory); Gordon Sargent (Individual NCAA champion)

Scores

Piedmont driving club

Location: Atlanta, Ga.Players in the field: 84 Signiality of points: 5

Notable names entered: Jason Dufner (five PGA Tour victories); JB Holmes (five PGA Tour victories); Zach Johnson (Masters, winner of the open championship); Ollie Schniederjans (three times All-American in Georgia Tech)

Scores

Springfield Country Club

Location: Springfield, Ohioplayers in the field: 82qualifying Paces: 4

Notable names entered: Cole Hammer (US Amateur Field with four balls); Beautiful Hossler (Quintuple participating in the United States); Brandt Snedeker (Nine PGA Tour wins)

Scores

Valencia Country Club

Location: Valencia, calif.players in the field: 84 which points: 4

Notable names entered: Preston Summerhays (twice All-American in Arizona State)

Scores

Wine Valley Golf Club

Location: Walla Walla, Wash.Players in the field: 41 quality points: 2

Notable names entered: Andrew Putnam (a PGA Tour victory)

Scores

Woodmont Country Club (North Course)

Location: Rockville, MD.Players in the field: 84 Qualification of points: 4

Notable names entered: Stewart Cink (2009 champion); Marc Leishman (six PGA Tour victories); Brendan Steele (three PGA Tour victories); Peter Uihlein (American American amateur champion 2010)

Scores

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://golf.com/news/us-open-final-qualifying-2025-scores-sites-notables/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos