Double Record Breaker: The spring of 2025 was the warmest and sunshine in the British record.





According to the Temporary MET office statistics, the spring of 2025 in the spring of 2025 broke the historical climate record.

Since the start of the series in 1884, the UK and the four countries have surpassed the previous record since 2024, the warmest spring in the average temperature. This season, the rest of the season was excellent and the most sunny spring title in the UK, North Ireland, Scotland and Wales was the second sun in 1910.

In order to put this in the context, the spring of 2025 is now the fourth sunlight season in the UK, and since 1910, three summer is sunny.

The notable season was developed a month, and it started with a record sunny march with a significant decrease in average temperatures and rainfall. In April 2025, the most sunny April in the UK was recorded, continuing the trend, maintaining a warm and dry pattern. The second sunny May in the UK set a record, finished the season, and the temperature exceeded the average again.

Record temperature

The average temperature of 9.5C this spring is the warmest spring since the series began in 1884, exceeding the long -term climate scientific average of 1.4C. Since 2000, eight of the 10 warmest springs have been occurred, all three warmth springs have occurred since 2017, and are signs of climate change.

In all four countries, North Ireland and Scotland recorded an average increase of 1.6C, the highest spring average temperature. For North Ireland, this meant surpassing the warmest average spring temperature before in 1893.

The graph below shows the average spring temperature in the UK since 1884.

The weekly temperature is especially amazing. In 1893, the UK recorded 14.6C this year compared to the previous record of 14C, exceeding the previous week's largest weekly temperature record. Now, in the 19th century, the British temperature record has fallen only once, with the maximum temperature in August for the maximum maximum temperature in the 19th century, and the maximum temperature recorded in September in 19.4 C is only once.

Sea

Abnormal warmth is not limited to the ground. Water across the UK experienced marine heat wave at sea level temperature recorded in April and May. Some areas are 4C warmer than usual, creating unprecedented conditions in the coastal waters.

Special sunlight

The sunlight of 653.3 hours has surpassed all the previous springs since the 1910 series, with an average of 43% of the average spring 2025, which has exceeded the previous record (more than 27 hours from 2020). This was the fourth sunny season in the UK (the sunest season since 1995, the sunny season in North Ireland.

Scotland, North Ireland and Wales were all beaten by the 2020 record and the sunest fountain before the moon came out. England recorded a better spring in 2020. Now seven of the 10 sunshine springs in the UK have been in 2000.

Very low rainfall

The combination of heat and sunlight with very low rainfall has created challenging conditions in many countries for agricultural and water resources.

By mid -May, the United Kingdom has been in the most dry spring for over 100 years. The recent wet weather has been slightly relaxed, but the spring is the sixth largest spring since the spring of 1836, and is still the highest ranking, and is only 40%of the long -term average and only 128.2mm.

The United Kingdom was particularly dried, experienced the most dry spring for more than 100 years, and was beaten in 1893. Wales saw the sixth dry spring, and all other countries fell most from the top 10 by the end of this month.

What was behind the weather?

This unusual spring dominant factor was often a continuous high pressure system derived from Ajores or mainland Europe. The system remains in the UK from the end of February to May, and blocks the general trend of the Atlantic Weather Front and is dominated by high pressure.

MET Office scientist Emily Carlisle said: “The British climate is changing. In the spring of 2025, especially noteworthy is a combination of record warm and sunlight with very low rainfall.

This spring shows some changes we see in the weather pattern. This data has been clearer in recent decades, sunny and often dried than the 20th century average, but natural change will continue to play a role in UKS weather.

Learn more about the new power of climate change for British weather events.

Temporary Spring 2025

statistics

Average temperature (C)

Rainfall (mm/%)

Sunlight (time/ %)

Actual

91/20 Anom

Actual

91/20 Anom

Actual

91/20 Anom

uk

9.51 1.44 128.2 56 653.3 143

uk

10.23 1.35 75.8 44 691.6 144

Wales

9.69 1.39 145.8 52 660.4 144

The Granite City

8.23 1.56 204.1 67 593.7 141

North Ireland

9.78 1.64 168.6 72 614.3 142 May 2025 Provisional Statistics

The whole of May is clear, warm and dry, and high pressure is dominant for most months. Low pressure was pushed toward the UK, and the weather became more unstable from the 23rd as it brought a lot of rain to a country with many front systems.

It can be abundant

Once again, the sun shone in the majority of May. This was the second sunnest moon in the UK after the highest point in 2020. Both Scotland and North Ireland have seen the most sunny May, and Wales is the second, and the UK ranked third.

Know the average temperature well

It was a warm month, with the 5th warmest May. The UK recorded the second warmest May in May, in the third place in North Ireland, the sixth in Wales and the seventh in Scotland.

Under average rainfall

The first half of the month saw less than average rainfall, but the UK saw only 3.3mm of rainfall by 17th, but this increased over a month, which may have recorded 72%of the average. The UK was the most dry country, recorded 57%, and there was a clear North/South division, only 75%in the northern British and 47%in the southern British.

This graph shows a tremendous start of the month.

Temporary May 2025 Statistics

Average temperature (C)

Rainfall (mm/%)

Sunlight (time/ %)

Actual

91/20 Anom

Actual

91/20 Anom

Actual

91/20 Anom

uk

12.0 1.3 50.9 72 266.2 139

uk

12.9 1.4 32.8 57 261.1 131

Wales

12.1 1.3 51.5 59 270.2 142

The Granite City

10.3 1.2 80.0 90 270.2 148

North Ireland

12.1 1.6 56.7 77 283.9 155

