



Taipei, Taiwan (AP) China criticized the United States on Monday on the moves it claimed to harm Chinese interests, in particular by issuing guidelines for exporting AI fleas, stopping the sale of flea design software in China and providing for Chinese student visas.

These practices seriously violate the consensus, said the Ministry of Commerce in a statement, referring to a joint China-US in which the United States and China have agreed to reduce its recent massive rates, restarting trade in standby between the two largest economies in the world.

But the de-escalation of the last months in President Donald Trumps Trade Wars did nothing to resolve the underlying differences between Beijing and Washington and the Monday declaration showed how these agreements can lead to new turbulence.

The agreement lasts 90 days, creating time for us and Chinese negotiators to achieve a more substantial agreement. But the break also leaves higher rates than before Trump started to accelerate them last month. And companies and investors have to face the uncertainty of knowing if the truce will last.

US trade representative Jamieson Greer said the United States had agreed to lower the 145% tax that Trump imposed last month at 30%. China has agreed to reduce its rate of price on American products to 10%, compared to 125%.

The Ministry of Commerce said that China had maintained its end of the agreement, canceling or suspending the prices and non -pricing measures taken against American reciprocal prices following the agreement.

The United States has unilaterally caused new economic and commercial frictions, exacerbating the uncertainty and instability in bilateral economic and commercial relations, while China has respected its commitments, according to the press release.

He also threatened with unpertified reprisals, saying that China will continue to take resolved and energetic measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests.

Trump on Friday, aroused new controversy, saying that he will not be more pleasant with China on trade, declaring in a social media position that the country had broken an agreement with the United States.

A few hours later, Trump said in the oval office that he would speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping and, hopefully, work well, while insisting that China had violated the agreement.

The bad news is that China, perhaps unsurprisingly for some, has completely violated its agreement with us, published Trump. So much to be Mr. Nice Guy!

In response to Trump's recent comments, the Ministry of Commerce said about the United States: instead of reflecting on itself, it has transformed the tables and has unreasonably accused China to violate the consensus, which is seriously contrary to the facts.

US trade secretary Howard Lunick said the Chinese only revived the Geneva Agreement.

By appearing on Fox News on Sunday, Lutnick said that the United States took certain measures to show them what it does on the other side of this equation, adding that Trump was going to work with XI.

The Trump administration also intensified the confrontation with China in other respects last week, announcing that it would begin to revoke visas for Chinese students who study in the United States

American campuses welcome more than 275,000 students from China.

The two countries are in a race to develop advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, Washington seeking to limit access to Chinal to the most advanced computer flea. China also seeks to move the United States as the main power of Asia-Pacific, in particular by taking control of the close American partner and the main giant of Taiwan technology.

