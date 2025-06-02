Vodafone and three British officially 16 billion mega -mobile merger updates





The 16 billion+ merger between the mobile network operator Vodafone and Three UK (CK Hutchison) will be officially completed today to change the competitive dynamics of the British market. The contract is also expected to help improve the national scope of the latest 5G independent (mobile broadband) technology, but concerns about jobs and consumer prices remain.

Just summarize. The merger, which was first announced in June 2023 (here) and approved by the rival authority (here) in December 2024, will maintain 51%of business slices and CKH is 49%. Both operators promoted this transaction as excellent, suitable for the country, and suitable for competition, and have invested 11 billion major investments to upgrade the UKS 5G mobile infrastructure and scope over the next 10 years.

Note: By 2034, we will reach more than 99% of the British population through the 5G independent (SA) network and push fixing wireless access (mobile home broadband) by 2030 to 82% of households. All schools and hospitals in the UK have promised to access 5G SA by 2030.

But the transition to creating a single company will require the parties to follow some legally binding promises. As expressed by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), this goal is to offset the planned improvement of the network range and offset the price of the “selected” mobile tariffs and data plans over the next three years. The CMA also needed some changes to ensure effective wholesale competition.

This will help the government to provide new driving force to meet the entire Gigabit and the nation's 5G ambitions by 2030. The operator also started a new website to emphasize the plan. Vodafonethree is what we deal with a few minutes before the official announcement.

Margherita Della Valle, Vodafone Group CEO, said:

This merger will create new power to British mobile, change the national digital infrastructure, and promote the UK as the forefront of European connections. Now we are eager to start building networks and to quickly provide more coverage and excellent network quality to our customers. This transaction completes the reconstruction of Vodafone in Europe, and depending on this transition period, we are well -established.

Canning Fok, vice chairman of CKH and Chairman CKHGT, said:

As we have demonstrated in other European markets, Scale enables a significant investment needed to provide a global empty mobile network that customers expect, and Vodafone and Three Merger offer the scale. This transaction also exerts considerable shareholder value and profits about $ 1.3 billion in net cash into the group.

However, despite all the optimism of today's optimism, many consumers are still concerned about what will happen to the cheaper mobile plan after the three -year price protection period. Fear of the future price hikes and direct or MVNO providers (eg ID Mobile, Smarty, etc.) will not soon disappear to gradually eliminate cheap plans in the UK market.

In addition, many workers in the merged company will now have a period of uncertainty. This reflects the fact that a new company finds cost efficiency and often reflects it through cloning (ie, cloning of roles and network infrastructure). Inevitably, such a deal tends to cause job losses, which can be hit in the near future.

At the same time, it is worth remembering that today's completion means legal agreement and its details. Teams, networks and office integration (unclear what will happen in the 'Three' brand, but it will continue to be operated independently) -The new product will not only take a few years to realize it completely. Contact BT and EE or O2 and Virgin Media. There was also complexity of the fixed line network to be considered.

According to today's announcement, Vodafonethree plans to invest 1.3 billion in CAPEX in the first year. This allows the company to accelerate the distribution of networks. Matching the previously delivered projects, the combined business is expected to provide 700 meters of annual cost and CAPEX synergy for five years after completion, and the transaction is expected to be adapted to the free cash flows of Vodafones in FY29 after FY29. Complete adjustments to Vodafones accounting policies are in progress and financial finance will be properly provided.

Finally, O2 (Virgin Media) and EE (BT) will now face competition with much larger players in the British mobile market. At the same time, even if the staff of OFCOM can have a slight negative impact on the results, you can quietly simplify the group instead of four people instead of four.

10:50 am update

We presented the opinion of Sourd Mobile, an MVNO operator who utilizes three British networks.

Andy Aitken, co -founder and CEO of Sourne, talked about IsPreview.

“At first glance, the Vodafone-Three merger seems to be harming four or three mobile carriers, but Vodafone and three are simply a more competitive market that can compete with the Virgin Media O2 and EE, creating a more competitive market and actually providing two powerful players and two raggers. You can do it.

The actual problem is that most of Europe is inferior to UKS's abyss mobile speed. Perhaps it's time to simply think about the entire system. Imagine dealing with telecommunications infrastructure such as Rail or Energyshared, National, and National, and focuses on coverage, not only with the highest profits. It's a bold movement, but it can be the only way to bring British communication to speed liter.

As a MVNO founder, this merger is no longer ignored that there are only three mobile network operators who can work with us. However, if the CMA can guarantee that the honest MVNO can continue to access these networks with fair and non -discriminatory terms, maintain market competitiveness and maintain the best for consumers. That's a real victory. ”

