



Summit, NJ (June 2, 2025) Roberto Diaz of Mexico leads halfway through the day at the Canoe Brook Country Club in terms of final qualification for the 125th US Open Championship, which takes place from June 12 to 15 in Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

Diaz carded a 5-sous 65 without Bogey on the southern course in Canoe Brook to lead by two before the afternoon round. The member of the Korn Ferry Tour, 38 years old, sorted out the par-4 second, the par-3 fourth and the sixth by 5 to go around 3 sous. A birdie on the par-3 14th ended a chain of seven consecutive pars. Diazs Final Birdie came to the 16th par-4.

Two shots is a group of six players at 3 sous: Evan Brown of Kennet Square, PA.; John Clare de Syracuse, NY; Amateur Garrett Engle de Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Alex Higgs de Dallas, Texas; Benjamin James (a) of Milford, conn.; and James Nicholas de Scarsdale, ny

Browns Round presented a double bogey, a bogey and six birdies. Clare recorded a 69 without Bogey on his first 18 holes. Engle, Higgs and Nicholas carded four birdies and a Bogey in their first round. James sorted three times on his back, n ° 11, 14 and 18.

Seven other golfers are seated 2 sous, and four others are four shots after their morning round. Eighteen golfers finished in the morning under the peer. The departure times of the afternoon are from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on canoeing courses Brooks North and South.

Canoe Brook is one of the 10 sites that welcome final qualifications on Monday. Nine takes place in the United States, plus one in Canada. The final qualifications have already taken place in England; Japan; And Dallas, Texas on May 19. The number of qualification points for each final qualifier is determined by the size and strength of the land.

Canoe Brook hosts the final qualifications on a three -year rotating basis with the purchase, NY, of the Century Country Club sites and the Old Oaks Country Club, being the last year in Canoe Brook for this rotation.

