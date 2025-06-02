



Clement Attlee was the prime minister who was recognized for creating a welfare state.

On Monday, in the Chosun Madang of Glasgow, Sir Keir StarMer announced himself as a labor prime minister who wanted to be recognized as changing the UK to a war preparation for the need for the possibility of war when the British started a strategic defense review.

The UK was not clear. The UK is based on the exhibition.

The British army must move to “preparation for war fight” for the next few years, and the British see when the Cold War is facing “more serious and immediate threats,” and “all citizens must play their own role.”

Latest politics: Britain must be 'ready'.

The prime minister promised to implement the recommendation of a 10 -year strategic defense plan that will be published on Monday afternoon.

But what he rejected was to explain when he would convey 3%of GDP to defense.

Use a Chrome browser for more accessible video players.

8:36 STARMER discloses a strategic defense review

PM is putting plaster on the wound

Rejection of so slows his claim. On the other hand, the prime minister argues that there is no bigger need to protect citizens, but on the other hand, 3%of defense expenditure is “target of economic and financial conditions.”

This is the prime minister who promised the end of the “gypsum politics”, which promised to make difficult decisions for the national benefit.

One of these difficult decisions can be determined to reduce other budgets to find 3%for defense expenditures if necessary.

Instead, the prime minister is putting plaster on the wound.

After voters fell into labor in local elections, the Starmer government announced that it would reconsider the cuts of the pensioners' winter fuel allowances.

There is also a expectation that Keir plans to lift two children's caps for benefits. Refusing to lift a hat was one of his difficult choices in the election, but now it looks soft.

Use a Chrome browser for more accessible video players.

2:15 Strategic Defense Review will make the UK more safer?

SAM and Anne's on your podcast listen to politics.

What choice is Starmer?

That's why he asked what he would choose on Monday. Is his choice appropriately supporting funds, or do you reverse the winter fuel cut or lift a two -child benefit cap?

If he must be the prime minister who creates a war -state, can he convey what voters and his MP want in relation to the welfare state?

Further Reading: PM does not set a “random date” for defense expenditures, and Boostbritain has lost its 'caught microphone' for Bordersfarage to dominate the media agenda.

In order to achieve a 3%goal, Sir Keir had to find an additional £ 13 billion. It is difficult to find and especially difficult when the government opposes difficult decisions on cuts.

The current prime minister does not want to answer questions about the choice he can. But if he is really clear about security threats and what British needs to be ready for war, he is a question he needs to answer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/starmer-wants-uk-to-be-a-warfare-ready-state-but-how-does-that-balance-with-the-welfare-state-13378208 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos