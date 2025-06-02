



A British businessman has been charged in the United States by trying to make traffic American military technology sensitive to China and a critic of the Chinese president.

John Miller, 63, was appointed by the American authorities on weekends after his arrest in Serbia, where he faces the extradition in connection with an FBI investigation. Sunday's letter reported that he was from Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

He and a Chinese, Cui Guanghai, are wanted in the United States for conspiracy in order to commit interstate harassment and the conspiracy, smuggling and violations of the law on arms control.

The two were appointed to American court documents, which included allegations that they had discussed ways to pass the encryption technology in the United States and in China. The documents allege having paid a deposit of $ 10,000 for a cryptographic device via a letter in the United States.

The same documents also allege that from November 2023, they had sought to buy American defense items, including missiles, air defense radar, drones and cryptographic devices for illegal export to China.

The alleged conspiracy has involved having discussions with other people identified in American and individual and individual court documents 6 on smuggling of encryption technology in small electronics, a mixer and an engine starter.

Miller is also accused of CUI of having plotted two other people to prevent an American resident from protesting the attendance of Xi Jinpings at the Summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in Los Angeles in November 2023.

The alleged objective would have previously made public statements in opposition to the policies and actions of the Chinese government and the President XI.

In the weeks preceding the APEC, Cui and Miller summit would have directed and coordinated a plot to monitor the victim, install a follow -up device on their car, reduce tires on their car, then buy and destroy a pair of artistic statues created by the victim representing President XI and his wife.

The two people with whom they would have conspired in relation to this actually acted in the management of the FBI.

In the spring of last year, the alleged victim announced that he planned to make public an online video flow representing two new artistic statues of President XI and his wife.

Miller and Cui would have paid two other people, who also worked with the FBI, about $ 36,500 to convince the alleged victim to abstain from the online display of the statues.

The Vice-Procureuer General of the United States, Todd Blanche, said: this is a blatant assault on both our national security and our democratic values. This Ministry of Justice will not tolerate foreign repression on American soil, and we will not allow hostile nations to infiltrate or exploit our defense systems.

The deputy director of the FBI, Dan Bongino, said: the defendants would have plotted to harass and interfere with an individual who criticized the actions of the People's Republic of China while exercising his rights of freedom of expression protected by the Constitution in the United States.

Miller, a permanent American resident, and Cui were appointed to accusation acts returned by the great federal juries in Milwaukee and Los Angeles. Miller was arrested in Belgrade on April 24.

If they are convicted, they face maximum sanctions of five years in prison for conspiracy, five years in prison for harassment, 20 years in prison for violation of the law on the control of arms exports and 10 years in prison for smuggling.

The US Ministry of Justice said it coordinated with the Serbian authorities concerning the extractions during CUI and Miller de Serbia.

