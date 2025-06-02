



Prime Minister Albanese claims that the government already increased spending and decisions will be based on defense capacity needs.

The American Secretary of Defense, Peter Hegseth, called on Australia to increase its military expenses to 3.5% of the gross domestic product (GDP) as soon as possible.

Responding on Monday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the government would decide Australian defense capacity before announcing expenses.

What you need to do in defense is to decide what you need, your abilities, and then support his needs, Albanese to journalists told Albanese.

This is what my government does. Invest in our capacities and invest in our relationships.

Albanese has added that his government is already increasing for defense expenses by around $ 10 billion Australian dollars ($ 6.5 billion).

Continued to rise, he said, citing the objective of its governments to increase spending to 2.3% of GDP by 2033.

However, the government faces other requests on its budget.

Albanese spoke of a farm in the state of South Australia, which experienced significant drought.

Meanwhile, Australias' treasurer said that the country was faced with a ticket due to recent floods in South New Wales and Cyclone Alfred.

The ABC public broadcaster said that the increase in military spending to 3.5% of GDP would cost $ 100 billion ($ 65 billion) per year, or 40 billion Australian dollars ($ 25 billion) more than it is currently spending.

Matt Grudnoff, principal economist of Australia Institute, said that Australia was already spending more than it should be in defense.

If Australia increased its defense expenses to 2.3% of GDP, we would be the ninth largest expenditure in the Defense and the military, said Grudnoff.

Australia would devote its economy more to defense than France and Taiwan, and tied with the United Kingdom, he added.

Global military spending increased by 9.4% in 2024, the greatest increase since the end of the Cold War, partly driven by the increase in spending by European countries, according to the International Stockholm Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Hegseth and Marles speak on the sidelines of the Iiss Shangri-La dialogue security summit in Singapore on Saturday [Edgar Su/Reuters]

The Australian government has already undertaken to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on nuclear submarines manufactured in the United States under its Aukus agreement with the United States and the United Kingdom in the coming decades.

He estimates that the program could cost up to 368 billion Australian dollars (238 billion dollars).

Hegseth and Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles discussed security issues, including accelerating US defense capacities in Australia and making the industrial base cooperation progress at a meeting on Friday, a Pentagon statement announced on Sunday.

The role of Australias in the manufacture of weapons components has been the subject of an in -depth examination in the middle of the War of Israel against the Gaza Strip, with demonstrations outside of Australian arms factories and in Australian ports, as well as legal challenges.

Albanese says that Australias' position in Taiwan has not changed

HegSeths calls on Australia to increase its military spending occurs after the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Shangri-La dialogue on Saturday that China poses was real, and it could be imminent.

There is no reason to run the sugar, added the Pentagon chief. The United States continues to warn the threat that China poses to Taiwan, which Beijing considers a part of Chinese territory.

The Minister of Defense of Chinas, Dong Jun, jumped the conference, which is considered the best security event in the regions.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry replied by saying: the United States should not entertain illusions on the use of the question on Taiwan as a bargaining currency to contain China, and should not play with fire.

Asked about Hegseth's remarks, Albanese said that Australia would determine our defense policy.

Our position with regard to Taiwan is very clear, [and] has long been a bipartite position to support the status quo, he said.

