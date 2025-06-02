Sweden Maja Stark wins the American women's open for the first major championship





Erin, Wisconsin, Maja Stark lost her confidence in the opening of American women.

His decision to stop worrying about this triggered him to the biggest title of the golf for women.

Sunday, the 25 -year -old Swedish fired an equal 72 and stayed in advance all day. His total of four days of 7 under 281 in Erin Hills left her two shots in front of Nelly Korda, the best classified and Japan Rio Takeda.

I think I just stopped trying to control everything, and I let everything happen just as it happened, said Stark. During training days, I realized that, if I hovered the club a little above the ground before hitting, I released tensions in my body. I think you just do my processes and know, give me little things like that was the key this week because I don't really want to count on my confidence for things.

Stark has become the sixth Swedish to win a major for women, and the first from Anna Nordqvist in the 2021 Aig Womens Open. Stark also won its second LPGA career tour.

The former player of Oklahoma State is the first Swedish to win an Open of American women since Annika Sorenstam won her third title in 2006. The only other Swedish to win this event was Liselotte Neumann in 1988.

They sent me a text yesterday and said in a way, bringing him home, said Stark.

Starks Starks made the difference when she selected Korda and a host of other challengers.

Korda closed with a 71, and Takeda had a 72 to equalize for second place. Hye-Jin Choi (68), Ruoning Yin (70) and Mao Saigo (73) with equality fourth at 4 sous. Hailee Cooper (70) and Hinako Shibo (74) were 3 sous.

The Starks game partner, Julia Lopez Ramirez, fell to the run very early at 79 which left her equal to the 19th. Lopez Ramirez, who entered the day, a single advance, had a triple Bogey out of 18.

It was as close to Korda to win a woman in the United States.

Korda discussed her complicated relationship with the open American women this week, because her best previous finish was equality for eighth place in 2022 in Pine Needles. She missed the cup during this tournament last year after publishing an 80 in the first round.

I played this event when I was 14, so maybe a little more emotional on this subject, said Korda. I mean, it is definitely my broken heart several times. … For it to show last year, put a dagger in my heart, but it's just golf. You will lose more than you save most of the time.

I feel like I learn a lot about myself and my game and where I have to improve women's reading in the United States, because it tests each part of your game.

Korda Birdied n ° 7 and 8, but missed a 9 -foot sipt on n ° 9 which would have linked it to the head. Kordas Birdie's attempt on No. 9 came a few minutes after Starks Bogey-Free Streak ended at 21 on No. 7.

Stark then extended his advance to three by making a birdie 14 feet on n ° 11 immediately after Korda missed a putt by just under 5 feet in n ° 13.

Korda, Shibono and Takeda had less than two strokes of Stark with birdies on the 14th par-5, although Korda missed a 14-foot eagle putt and Shibano missed an eagle attempt of 9 1/2 feet.

Stark then made his own stingy on n ° 14 to find his advantage at three strokes at 9 sous. She maintained this advance despite the last two holes.

Stark Shares the Epiphany of Swing in the middle of the week, more on the set

Maja Stark joins the US Women's Open live after winning her first major. She shares her emotions in victory, an epiphany of Swing at the beginning of the week she had, her thoughts during key moments and how (beer) will celebrate.

I did not look at the rankings until I am on 17, said Stark. I had an overview. It was nice. I was not as nervous as I thought I would be because I felt like I had a little control of my game and I know in a way what is happening.

Stark credited Caddy Jeff Brighton, a former standing actor who helped keep her loose while telling jokes and ensuring that she was not linger on what was at stake.

We just tried to talk about certain things and not be too much in my own putt, she said.

Said Brighton: I would say that Majas is a fairly intense player. She really tries and is really competitive, so when (a player) intense, you try between the shots to detach from the head of the golf.

He spoke with a cheesehead similar to those observed at Green Bay Packers Games

Stark has maintained its balance enough to earn a price of $ 2.4 million in the most lucrative event of the year. Now she just needs to understand how to pass her earnings.

Maybe getting out of my studio can be one thing, Stark joked.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcsports.com/golf/news/swedens-maja-stark-wins-u-s-womens-open-for-first-major-championship The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos