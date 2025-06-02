The 50% of Trump steel rate will see prices drop in Europe, and will fly to the United States





American president Donald Trump receives a gold helmet with his name during a visit to US Steel – Irvin worked in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, on May 30, 2025, to mark the “ partnership '' between Nippon Steel and Us Steel.

Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty images

President Donald Trump once again surprised the markets with a brutal announcement on Friday that he will increase the prices on steel imports from 25% to 50% on Wednesday.

But although the inflationary impact on American interior prices should be largely serious, the effect in Europe will be more mixed, according to analysts with certain buyers and manufacturers capable of benefiting from a drop in prices.

“It was an absolute surprise. The prices already made of steel in the United States are higher than everywhere else, and it is a net importer who must have volumes to come.

Canada and Mexico are the largest steel exporters in the United States, with other important sources, including Brazil, South Korea and Germany.

The latest fees could see the steel redirected to other markets such as Europe, said Spores, losing a drop in prices.

“Some manufacturers in Europe could make better construction products that are in home steel and exporting it to the United States as prices are increasing,” he continued. “Automobiles, construction products and household appliances are all products that will feel the impact.”

He said that in Europe, steel buyers are potentially winners.

But not all companies should benefit from it.

Rella Suskin, actions analyst in Morningstar, noted in comments by email according to which the German BMW had separated the expected impact of the various prices in its 2024 results and reported a negative effect on the melody of “a high three -digit amount” of steel and aluminum tasks of 25% existing.

BMW shares were less than 1.8% at the start of the afternoon on Monday, with the larger European cars dropped by 1.8%. Suskin continued that part of the 50% prices' impact would be offset for BMW by the recent relaxation of car restrictions by Trump, and also reported the potential of a future agreement between the White House and the German car manufacturers.

The Danish developer of wind energy Orsted could also be negative impacted

Erode the margins of the steelworks

Trump's latest movements will have a major impact on Europe's steel industry, which is still in shock from the 25% offer imposed in March according to Kaye Ayub, responsible for prices and forecasts at the Steel Council based in the United Kingdom MEPS International.

“Steel demand is already low across Europe, eroding prices and margins benefiting from domestic delivery.

The European Union has strongly criticized Trump's announcement over the weekend, threatening countermeasures and arguing that the decision “adds additional uncertainty to the global economy and increases costs for consumers and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic”.

Any reduction in the 3.89 million tonnes of steel produced by the EU which was exported to the United States in 2024 due to commercial barriers “would probably exacerbate excess steel in Europe, applying increased drop in sale prices,” noted Ayub.

While tacos trade becomes viral, another is gaining ground: “everywhere in the United States”

It has agreed that a low-cost Asian steel for the United States will be diverted to Europe. “Even with EU and United Kingdom's commercial defense measures, this could undermine national producers attempts to maintain profitability.”

Conversely, American advertising can benefit from an increase in selling prices if additional increases occur now, even if the costs are increasing for American manufacturers and Stoke inflation, she added.

Uncertainty raised in the United Kingdom

We still do not know what Trump's latest report on the market could mean for the United Kingdom, which announced the outline of an American trade agreement in May but has not yet obtained an exemption from steel prices.

Gareth Stace, head of the Body UK Steel industry, said in a statement that national steel companies “feared that orders are now canceled, some of which are probably shipped through the Atlantic”.

Overall, Trump’s last announcement is added to growing headaches for almost all companies following a volatile trade policy, said Josh Spores de Cru.

“I do not expect it to be a policy in three months. Even three weeks, it's not clear,” he told CNBC.

“These prices are at such a high level and in the United States, they will affect a huge community of manufacturers who will make a huge contribution to GDP and employment, so there will be lobbying on this subject.”

Ganesh Rao of CNBC contributed to this story.

