To reform the UK and control the Doge style system to investigate the council expenditure | British reform





Reformed British said that members of the council interfere with the Elon Musk -style government efficiency department and faced severe illegal acts if they investigated all council spending in the areas they controlled.

The party will pilot the Doge style plan at Kent County Council, led by the team, including BREXIT donor Arron Banks and cyber security entrepreneur Nathaniel Fried.

This measure was criticized for political plays by high -ranking figures and opposition politicians.

Robert Hayward, a conservative colleague and polling researcher, wrote a letter to the election committee claiming that reform volunteers should be carefully investigated by friendly donations in accordance with the political donation rules. Sir Hayward said: without the entire disclosure, the risk that all donations can affect access or election results is at risk.

Reforms, which published a new initiative, said that the team began to identify wasteful spending in the form of a department founded by Donald Trump's Musk to reduce the spending of wasted spending through the Kent County Council.

He said he would use artificial intelligence, advanced data analysis tools and forensic audit technology to identify wasteful spending and recommend solutions that can be executable.

All council officers said that all documents requested, including internal accusations related to internal investigation or financial issues, should be transferred.

Added: If we resist this request, we are ready to pass the consent of the council, and we will consider obstacles as obstacles as an illegal act with severe obligations of the council. We believe this will not be needed.

This guideline was signed by the council leader Linden Kemkaran. Party Chairman, Zia Yusuf; And Nigel Farage, a reform leader.

Yusuf announced this system: the British taxpayers saw the British taxpayers that their money disappeared in black alone. Their taxes continue to rise, empty collections continue to occur less frequently, and the dents are maintained in an unspecified state, and local services continue to be reduced. Reformed a historical victory over the order to change this.

As promised, we created a British Doge to identify and reduce the waste expenditure of taxpayer funds. Our team will use cutting -edge technology and provide voters with real value.

Farage said that all people involved in GB News are doing it voluntarily. He said: This is the first day of Doge. The DOGE team went to County Hall in Kent's maid stone this morning. They tried their free will, looked at Kent, looked at the contract, and tried to spend.

Skid the newsletter promotion in the past

Our morning email sees the main stories of today and tells what happens and why it is important.

Personal Information Protection Notification: The newsletter may include information about contents that support charity, online advertising and external parties. See the Privacy Policy for more information. We use Google Recaptcha to protect the website and Google Privacy Policy and Service Terms.

After the newsletter promotion

We hope that Kent's chief executives and the council will cooperate with us. Of course, many decisions on expenditures were political decisions. No, Doge is as active as we say.

John Merry, the vice president of Salford, the chairman of the major city groups of 24 councils across the UK, said Doge is the last thing that local authorities are now.

He said: I stop by every day from members facing mounting pressure over important services such as Send. [special educational needs and disabilities]Social welfare and homeless. In this context, it is difficult to know how initiatives provide meaningful solutions. What the council needs is not inefficient cost reduction in margin, but a serious dedication to long -term funding reform is to support the assistance allocation with the local demands and to support the flexible foundation for economic growth.

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said: If you think you are watching Elon Musks Doge, if you think this is the way we want to collect the trash can and fill the hollow place, you will learn the wrong lesson.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2025/jun/02/reform-uk-to-pilot-doge-style-scheme-to-examine-council-spending The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos