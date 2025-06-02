The secretary of the Treasury Bessente wishes us will never lack the national debt





The president of Penn Mutual Asset Management and CIO Mark itnstall analyzes the deed of balancing between the American markets and the fiscal policy from DC

The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, said on Sunday that the United States government would never be lacking on its debt when the federal government is faced with an imminent deadline to tackle the debt this summer.

Bessent appeared on the “Face The Nation” of CBS News and was questioned about the tax package that the Republicans in the congress are progressing, which includes an increase of $ 4 billion in the debt limit – enough to push the debt ceiling about two years since federal budgetary deficits are close to 2 dollars per year.

Margaret Brennan de CBS asked Bessent: “What is the proximity of a brush with a defect that this could be” given potential changes to the bill and to the congress needing to increase the limit of debt by mid-July.

“Well, first of all, Margaret, I would say that the United States of America will never be by default,” replied Bessent. “It will never happen, that we are on the warning track and that we will never hit the wall.”

Moody's Downrades US Credit Note on the increase in debt

Bessent was asked if he thinks that the government has more room for maneuver if they do not increase the limit of debt in mid-July.

The secretary of the Treasury replied and said that “we do not give the date X, because we want to use it to advance the bill”.

Budget analysts have estimated that the so -called “date X” – when the treasure will exhaust the budgetary tools known as the extraordinary measures he uses to make the debt payments – will probably be reached at the end of the summer.

The United States faces a default risk in August if the debt limit is not increased, CBO estimates

The budget office of the non -partisan congress estimated in March that these extraordinary measures “will probably be exhausted in August or September 2025” and noted that there is an uncertainty due to potential variations in tax collections and public spending, which could mean that it arrives earlier or later than this range.

The Bipartisan Policy Center also published an estimate in March which reflected this uncertainty, the projection of date X would arrive between mid-July and early October.

The secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent rejects the demotion of the American credit of Moody as “late indicator”

The three main credit rating agencies lowered the US credit rating of the upper level. (J. David Ake / Getty Images / Getty Images)

When the extraordinary measures of the Treasury Department are expelled, the federal government could be forced to defect the bonds of debt, the CBO report of which has noted “could cause distress on the credit markets, disturbances of economic activity and a rapid increase in loan rates for the Treasury”.

The concerns about the federal government's health and budgetary trajectory recently prompted Moody's notes to downgrade the American credit rating of a notch from the higher level of the AAA to AA1, becoming a third of the three main credit rating agencies to retrograde the American government's credit rating since 2011.

Moody's said that downgrades “reflects the increase of more than a decade of public debt ratios and interest at the levels that are much higher than the sovereigns noted in the same way”.

