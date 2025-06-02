Keir Starmer says that the UK cannot impose taxes on growth.





Unlock the editor's Digest for free

FT's editor, Roula Khalaf, chooses your favorite story this week.

Keir Starmer rejected the call of a high -level labor level and refused to fill the growing fiscal hole with a large tax increase.

Starmer is under pressure with Deputy Director Angela Rayner and former Prime Minister Gordon Brown to increase taxes to pay higher public spending, including welfare.

But the prime minister argued that the biggest problem in the UK was to grow. The problem is that we are the way we grow and create wealth.

I don't think you can impose taxes on your way to growth. We have high taxes.

Starmers' opinion will reassure the banks who found themselves in the sights of some Labor Party MPs before the wealthy British of the British and the fall budget.

Many economists believe that Rachel Reeves will have no choice but to raise taxes.

Reeves has left 9.9 billion headrooms against her borrowing rules in the March statement in the spring of March, but since then, the cost of government debt service has increased.

The 10 -year gold leaf in the UK was the most increasing benchmark debt in other G7 countries that banned Japan last year. As prices fall, yields increase.

Meanwhile, Starmer announced plans to retreat 15 billion plans under pressure from the Labor Party MP.

The prime minister also pointed out that the last conservative government will abandon the two -child benefits cap, which the last conservative government has introduced at a cost of about $ 3.5 billion, and the Labor Party MP is calling for a reduction of 5 billion in the welfare budget.

As expected, if the independent office of the budget liability revises the prediction of the UKS future growth, Economists can be more optimistic, and Ribs can cause greater blow in the fall.

Given that the financial situation is strict, Monday, STARMER, did not guarantee that the labor government would respect the ambition to increase defense spending from 2.5 %in 2027 in 2027.

He said he would not fall into the fantasy politics of the date he pulled out of the air.

However, he put pressure on Reeves by proposing a retreat of winter fuel payments before, because the retreat to winter fuel payments can be performed before the end of the year.

If we want to see that we are qualified for pensioners, we better better as we get clearer.

suggestion

Daisy Cooper, deputy director of the Liberal Democratic Party, said: The right hand does not know what the left hand is doing. Ten must be picked up to 11 and the details of the U -turn must be announced without additional delays.

In recent weeks, in recent weeks, Rayner demanded a series of tax hikes to increase public finances, such as increasing corporate tax on banks and abolishing payments without taxes for dividends.

Brown, which ended the upper limit of two children's benefits, proposed a higher tax on the bank and the gambling industry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/eed4dc5c-7df5-4774-972a-e5397932fbd8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos