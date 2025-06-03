The EU prepare “countermeasures” if the prices deal with us crumble





Barcelona, ​​Spain-The European Union said on Monday that it was preparing countermeasures against the United States after the Trump administration on steel administration has shaken the world markets, wider tariff negotiations between Brussels and Washington.

The chairman of the EU Ursula von der Leyen and President Donald Trump agreed last week to accelerate talks on an agreement, but that if these commercial negotiations fail, we are also ready to accelerate our work on the defensive side, “said the spokesman for the European Commission, Olof Gill, at a press conference in Brussels.

In the event that our negotiations do not lead to a balanced result, the EU is ready to impose countermeasures, including in response to this last tariff increase, said Gill.

He said the EU finalized an extended list of countermeasures that would automatically take effect on July 14 or earlier. This is the date when a 90 -day break, intended to mitigate negotiations, ends with prices announced by the two economic powers on each other. Halfway through this period of grace, Trump announced a 50% rate on steel imports.

The Trumps return to the White House came with an unrivaled tariff dam, with threatened, added and often removed samples. The senior officials of the EUS Executive Commission said they are growing hard for a commercial agreement to avoid a 50% rate on imported goods.

The EU could possibly buy more natural gas and liquefied defense from the United States, as well as rights to the cars, but it is not likely to move on calls to remove the value added tax which is similar to a sales tax or open the EU to the American beef.

The EU offered the United States a zero for zero results in which the prices would be withdrawn from both sides of industrial goods, including cars. Trump rejected this, but EU officials said he was still on the table.

The announcement Friday of an amazing withdrawal of 50% on steel imports, fearing fearing that the purchases of large tickets from cars to washing machines to see major price increases. But these metals are so omnipresent in the packaging, they are likely to punch the consumption products of the nut soup.

