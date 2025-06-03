



The world has changed. The threat we face now is more serious and predictable at any time after the Cold War. The UK faces European wars, increased invasion of Russia, new nuclear risks and home cyber attacks at home. Our enemies are allied with each other and technology is changing how war fights. Drones are now killing more people than traditional artillery in the Ukrainian war, and those who get new skills in the hands of the fastest army will get the fastest.

We are in the era of new threats and need a new era for British defense. Through strategic defense review, the UK will maintain safety in Korea and abroad. It means a breakthrough change of our suppression and defense. Go to prepare for the war to prevent the threat of the Euro Atlantic and strengthen security. As the UK strives to be more responsible for European security, we must have NATO's first defense policy and lead them within the alliance. The UK will be the cutting edge of NATO's innovation.

The SDR sets more than 10 years to change defense. It will finish the Chinese in the UKS army and lead to a more powerful and deadly NATO. When the financial and economic conditions are allowed, the following councils will help to defend the growth boost prosperity, jobs and security for people throughout the United Kingdom when reforming defense expenditure and increasing defense expenditure by 2027 by 2027.

SDRS Vision for British Defense:

Go to the preparation for war that strengthens the more deadly integrated forces with equipment in the future and strengthens the national defense. Engine for growth and prosperity through industry, radical procurement reforms and UK business support. NATO has led NATO and updated its first nuclear technology, new technologies and existing features for European security to secure European security. British innovation has made the army stronger and safer because of the lessons of Ukrainian harness drones, data and digital wars. Participation in national elasticity and to renew the state's entire social approach and renewal of the state.

This is a new vision of what the UKS army should be thought: a combination of existing digital fighters; Drones, AI and autonomy for complementing heavy metals of tanks and artillery; Innovation and procurement have been measured in a few months, not years. The barriers between individual services, military and private sectors, and wider society are broken.

