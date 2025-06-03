UK housing prices rose in May, as wages increase, and unemployment rate is low





According to the nation's figures, housing prices throughout the UK increased their momentum last month and the annual growth rate increased to 3.5%. The monthly price rose 0.5%, raising the average British housing price to 273,427 in May.

Despite the end of the stamp duty brake, the signal that the housing market is well maintained is rising. Seasonally adjusted data showed that the rise of Mays Price decreased by 0.6% in April.

Robert Gardner, chief economist in the country, said: Housing prices rose 0.5% a month after taking into account the seasonal effect.

Gardner stated in March that the buyer rushed to complete the transaction ahead of the additional cost mandatory costs, and in March, residential real estate transactions increased sharply in March.

He was doubled by the owner-land owner housing purchase, and was the highest since June 2021 (this is also affected by changing the obligation to paint).

According to the mortgage approval data, market activities are being maintained well after the stamp duty holiday is over. Despite the wider economic uncertainty of the global economy, the basic conditions for potential home buyers in the UK are still supportive.

He quoted low unemployment, actual wage hikes, household loan controls and lending costs.

Alice Haine, a personal financial analyst at Evelyn Partners, said: “The British bank will take a follow -up to the fifth interest rate in June while the British bank will cut interest rates in May. It will be difficult to keep the inflation pressure on the threat of Conto.

Uncertainty is becoming a new normal, and it is a good idea to promote the purchase before the purchase of the existing mortgage and the first buyer or housing mover who wants to re -loan.

“In addition, the traditional surge in listing at this time is a positive buyer that can be used by positive buyers.

In March, the Stamp Duty Holiday ended, and the recent numbers showed that there was a stamp -to -sale stamp through the line before the deadline, and the transaction surged.

According to the HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) figures released last week, 64,680 housing sales, 64,680, 64% lower than the 177,440 reported in March, increased by 64,680.

According to the study, the shame was influenced by changes in the sealing tariffs applied to England and North Ireland.

Nathan Emerson, the CEO of Propertymark, said: especially when people continue to adapt to domestic and international events, and it is relieved that people continue to approach the housing construction and sales process.

If the inflation rate is still focused, it will be interesting to see how the British bank will take the basic fee when the British bank meets again. Ultimately, if you have any further base rate cuts, it will be a welcome to consumers.

“But the Monetary Policy Committee will be very careful, given that many economists are particularly expecting inflation to further increase.”

Karen Noye, a mortgage expert in Wealth Manager Quilter: Mallet interest rates are continuously improving, which means that more buyers are looking for confidence to enter the market.

Loan agencies have begun to lower their rates, but many borrowers are still facing higher monthly expenses than those who come from high -fixed transactions, especially those who are higher than two years ago. Economic stress tests still remain as a barrier, and lending institutions pay attention to people with low deposits or income.

Some existing borrowers rely on periodic or interested contracts to alleviate pressure on monthly budgets, but are not long -term modifications and often increase overall repayment costs.

The fundamental problem is that real estate prices are not significantly reduced from average income, especially the southern UK, and limit how far the market can expand. “

Nationwide Analysis has shown that housing prices soar in the countryside. The price of rural areas has increased by 23% over the past five years, compared to 18% of the urban environment.

According to our recent special report, the average housing prices in rural areas have continued to develop more urban areas, Gardner said. The infectious diseases have had a significant impact on housing demand in 2021 and 2022, especially among more rural areas, especially among older groups.

“This impact has now disappeared, but the urban area continues to take advantage in terms of housing prices.

The data showed that most home movers remain in the same type of area. According to our study, the majority (63%) of housing movements are in the same region, and the biggest trend is the largest trend in large cities and cities, Gardner said.

However, the migration pattern varied from age groups. Among other types of people, there were significant differences between age groups, with young people (25-34 years old) tend to move to more urban areas, and there were age groups over 55 years of age who preferred rural areas over 55 years old.

