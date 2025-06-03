



Josh Baker and Sara Obeidat

BBC News

Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Austin Tice disappeared near Damascus in August 2012

Top secret intelligence files discovered by the BBC confirm for the first time that the missing American journalist Austin Tice was imprisoned by the regime of the Syrian president now deposited Bashar al-Assad.

Former Syrian officials also confirmed Mr. TICE's detention at the BBC.

The American government previously said that it thought it had been detained by the Syrian government, but the Assad regime continuously denied this, and nothing was known on the details of its detention.

Intelligence files – as well as the testimony of several former regime officials – now reveal what happened to the journalist after his abduction.

Austin Tice disappeared near the Syrian capital of Damascus in August 2012, just a few days after his 31st birthday. He worked as an independent journalist.

About seven weeks later, a video published online showed her blindfolded and with his hands related to reciting an Islamic declaration of faith by a group of armed men.

However, the impression given – that Mr. Tice had been removed by a jihadist group – was quickly questioned by analysts and US officials, who said that the scene “had perhaps been staged”.

No group or government has ever claimed responsibility for its disappearance and it has not been heard since, fueling generalized speculation as for its place.

The BBC discovered the equipment as part of an in progress in progress which started more than a year ago for a series of Radio 4 podcasts, while accompanying a Syrian investigator in an intelligence installation.

Intelligence files are the first proof to surface the detention by the Syrian regime of Mr. Tice since research efforts began to find it after the fall of Bashar al-Assad in early December 2024.

The files labeled “Austin Tice” included communications from different branches of Syrian intelligence. Their authenticity was verified by the BBC and the police.

A communication, marked “Top Secret” shows that he was detained in a detention center in the capital Damascus in 2012.

Additional sources have confirmed that it was in Tahouneh and a former senior Syrian intelligence officer also confirmed that Mr. Tice had been detained in Damascus by a paramilitary group.

The fallen regime denied constantly denied knowing where it was; The BBC investigation proves that it was false.

Austin Tice was allegedly arrested near the suburbs of Damascus of Darayya, then owned by members of a paramilitary force faithful to President Assad, called the National Defense Forces (NDF).

A Syrian official confirmed to the BBC that the journalist was there until the least February 2013.

At that time, he developed stomach problems and was treated by a doctor at least twice. The blood tests would have revealed that Mr. Tice suffered from a viral infection at the time.

A man who visited the establishment where he was detained and saw him told the BBC that Mr. Tice had been better treated than the Syrian detainees, but that he “looked sad, and that joy had become his face”.

Handout via reuters

Austin Tice's mother, Debra Tice, met the de facto chief of Syria Ahmed Al-Sharaa earlier this year

In addition, a former member of the NDF having an intimate knowledge of the detention of Austin Tice told the BBC “that the value of Austin had been understood” and that it was a “card” which could be played in diplomatic negotiations with the United States.

Mr. Tice would have briefly escaped his captivity by tightening through a window in his cell, but was then taken up. He was also interviewed at least twice by an intelligence agent of the Syrian government. The incident would have taken place between the end of 2012 and the beginning of 2013.

When Assad was ousted in December 2024, the president of the time, Joe Biden, said that he thought that Tice was still alive. Two days earlier, his mother, Debra Tice, said that a “important source” confirmed that her son was alive and “well treated”.

But when the prisons were emptied after the government's fall, there was no sign of Mr. Tice and his fate is still unknown.

The TICE family is aware of the existence of these intelligence files seen by the BBC, like the American authorities, as well as a Syrian group which strives to collect information on the crimes committed by the Assad regime.

Austin Tice would be one of the longest American hostages. His mother Debra and his father Marc led a tireless campaign to highlight the disappearance of their son.

Former Captain of the US Marine, Austin Tice served in Iraq and Afghanistan and was a law student at the prestigious University of Georgetown in Washington DC.

In 2012, he went to Syria to report on civil war as an independent journalist.

It has disappeared in a vast and complex detention system. The UK surveillance group The Syrian Network for Human Rights estimates that 100,000 people have disappeared in the Assad diet.

