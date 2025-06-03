



According to a long -awaited strategic defense review that the United Kingdom should spend about 68 billion won to prepare for the military for the modern war, the budget pressure on the Gyeongbu Keir Starmers Gyeongbu.

It is recommended that the UK's review of weapons that must continue to war with rival countries is to use more drones, autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence that will turn British soldiers into digital wars.

But the United Kingdom insists that it should spend significant amounts to large ticket items such as new nuclear warheads, submarines and fighters. The shares of major defense companies in the UK rose on Monday.

Co -author Richard Barrons, co -author of the review, said it was the most profound change in British troops in 150 years.

Starmer did not dismiss the government's target level when British defense spending increased to 3 %of GDP on Monday.

The government has promised to increase spending from 2.3 %of GDP by 2027.

Royal United Services Institute Think-Tank Matthew Savill said:

The SDR report, released on Monday, said that the goal is to increase the preparation for the national war so that the UK can be shifted, expanded and maintained if the UK is needed.

The UK also added, mentioning Russia's full invasion that it must be learned to develop a modern approach to war through a special experience in Ukrainian land wars, drones and hybrid conflicts.

John Healey, Secretary of Defense, said that the threats we faced were more serious and unpredictable at any time after the end of the Cold War.

Our enemies are allied with each other and technology is changing how war is fighting. For too long, our army has been asked to do more work.

The recommendation of the SDR report is at least 67.6 million until the late 2030s, depending on the detailed cost and estimates of the newly presented industry experts.

The 62 SDR recommendations accepted by the government include 15 billion investment in new nuclear warheads and up to 12 new attack submarines developed by the US and Australia with the US and Australia by the end of the next 10 years. It is the same as a new boat every 18 months.

SID KAUSHAL, a Naval war expert in Rusi, said the program could take about $ 2.6 billion per boat based on the Virginia Class V guide missile attack.

The SDR also recommends procuring a new F-35 stealth fighter and Global Combat Aircraft Program, a sixth-generation fighter to produce in the UK, Italy and Japan.

Justin Bronk, a RUSI expert on aviation power, said that the GCAP fighter was likely to have at least 10 billion to 12 billion won in the UK, and the second trench of 27 new F-35s could cost 100mn per aircraft.

The SDR report said that wise technology can allow 10 times fatal growth.

Most of the Armys functions, including Challenger 2 tanks, A90 artillery and ammunition, have recently received gifts from Ukraine and have not been refreshing since the 1990s.

As the army reconstructs, investments must be paired with changes in organization, operation and equipment. The report can increase 10 times by utilizing precision firepower, surveillance technology, autonomy, digital connection and data, according to the report.

In spite of the 73,000 goals for the number of army, there are strong cases in the case of a small number of regular numbers when the funding is allowed, and the reserve army must be expanded quickly.

The SDR report also said that 10 billion won should be consumed in the digital targeting platform and should be created by the national cyber and electronic command.

suggestion

An infantry battle veteran criticized for focusing on the technology that seems to have no concept of the reality of the modern war in terms of thought.

The Think Tank, the Institute for Finance Research, estimated that Starmers' promise, which will increase defense expenditures to 2.5 %of national income by 2027, will force the government to maintain public investments in other regions from 2029-30 this year to 2029-30.

If the government wants to increase military spending to 3 %of GDP by the end of 10 years, IFS researchers said they should find additional 17 billion in 2030.

Ben Zaranko, deputy director of IFS, said: the government tests winter fuel payments and is more than 10 times more than the government saves. You will have to reform 10 winter fuel payment, and it seems difficult.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/47947223-7b91-47c9-956f-c22115dc7e22 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos