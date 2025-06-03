The American army is already taking lessons from the attack on ukent drones against Russian strategic bombers





After the superb attack of Ukraine during the weekend which used small drones to target and destroy the strategic bombing planes of Russia, the American army applies overall observations to its transformation in force.

To begin with, the leaders believe that it is a validation of some of the radical changes that the service seeks in the way of obtaining and managing the capacities differently in the future.

“Yesterday was a very good example of the speed with which technology changes the battlefield. We have seen this in the past two years that everyone is talking about [Program Objective Memorandum] Cycles and everyone talk about the recording program. I think it's just an old thought, “General Randy George, chief of the army staff, said on Monday at a conference on AI, organized by the special competitive study project.

POM cycles refer to the five -year planning process for Pentagon programs and capacities.

George noted that technology changes too quickly on the modern battlefield to be married to these major supply programs that have historically taken years to develop and once I have, can be largely obsolete.

He wants to reduce the chronology it takes to develop systems and put them in the hands of soldiers, in particular given most of these capacities, such as drones, communication equipment and electronic war tools, are increasingly available on the commercial market.

“What we have to do is make sure that we are aligned and that is what we are trying to do, by modifying the processes here to ensure that we obtain the equipment, the winning capacities they know they need,” he said. “We will have to be more agile. Drones will constantly change. We will try to play cat and mouse game with counter-Uas, so we will have to work to make sure that we buy systems. We are going to need much more agility in the way we buy things. ”

The army experienced this approach through what it calls transformation into contact, which aims to accelerate the way in which the service buys technologies and conceives its forces by injecting the emerging capacities into units and letting them experiment during exercises and deployments.

George said one of the army units that had just been to the joint training center in Fort Johnson, Louisiana – which provides the most realistic combat scenarios that the army can create for the units to train where the forces simulate an active enemy combat campaign – there were nearly 400 drones. This is significantly higher than the number of drones that other training courses recently had, with the 3rd brigade, the 10th mountain division with more than 200 during a January rotation in Europe, previously the most to date.

The army does not want to align the same systems like this for years because technology changes so quickly.

“Using them constantly. I think that is how we have to focus in the future,” said George.

He also noted that Ukraine's drone attack during the Flipt weekend the cost curve. Kyiv has used relatively cheap systems to destroy millions of dollars in Russian combat power.

“Look how inexpensive these systems are compared to what they have deleted. We have to think about it [with] Everything we do, ”said George.

The attack, moreover, illustrated the way in which the transparent battlefields become, which means that there is nowhere to hide.

“We are talking a lot about you can no longer hide on the modern battlefield. You will have to be dispersed, a lower signature, all these things, which we are talking about a lot with our troops and with our commanders,” said George.

In addition, the attack was video and seen around the world a few hours later. The increasingly open source nature of information on military activities around the world has implications for how the army will work in the future.

“We all knew it in a few minutes. Everything was there in open source,” said George.

The high -level Ukrainian assault against Russian bombers has come while the US military is in the process of transformation. At the end of April, the service announced what it nicknamed the army transformation initiative, where it seeks to shrink the elements of its head office, to become leaner and to change the way it spends.

As part of this effort, Secretary Dan Driscoll declared that his service had presented himself to President Donald Trump and the Pentagon management as “innovation engine” for the Ministry of Defense by snatching the best ideas and technologies in the commercial sector and by testing them in the army.

“We fundamentally believe that the army should be the Pentagon innovation engine … but we have to win well,” Driscoll said at George at the Monday AI conference. “We have essentially said, hey, we will win the right to do it – we are going to cut ourselves. For Ati, the other thing … It's $ 3 billion in cups, and it's a lot of money that people want to go to other programs. We will continue to manage this engine and innovate.”

