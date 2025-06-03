AI, robots, lasers and gap forces: Main details as the UK to be 'preparation of combat' | Political news





The UK warned the major defense reviews that the threat of conflict with nuclear power, such as Russia and China, should be rebuilt and prepared for war.

It explained that the hostile state could include missile strikes on military sites and power plants across the UK, destruction of railroad lines, and other important infrastructure and military attacks.

The latest politics: Britain must be 'ready'

3:12 PM NATO, defense and challenge to Gaza

In a fatal verdict to the British defense bureau, today's army said, “It is not optimized for the current war, and the weapons are inadequate, hiring and collapsing,” it is not optimized for the current war. “

“The international chess board is over,” the three experts who are leading the review wrote in 140 pages of documents.

“There may be no satisfaction to defend our country today in an inevitable world tomorrow.”

Image: British soldiers of 16 aviation assault brigade training in North Macedonia. PIC: AP

Keir Starmer, who commissioned a review, explained the “new era” of the “new era for defense and security”.

The prime minister said, “All parts of society, all citizens of this country, play a role because we must recognize that we have changed.”

This review has created more than 60 recommended lists for the UK to “pivot in a new war.”

This includes:

In the next parliament, 76,000 troops were sold by 3,000 soldiers. This review also aims to use drones and other technologies to increase the “fatal” of the military by 10 times. It is 20% of the volunteer reserve forces, but it is not likely to be until 2030 when funding is allowed. The government is to strengthen new technologies such as artificial intelligence, robots and lasers. This paper is a warning about “pathogens and other mass destruction weapons” that the UK should develop a way to defend new threats, such as biological weapons. The possibility of a fighter that can carry a US nuclear bomb to strengthen Nato Alliance's nuclear function. This review is, “Defense should begin discussions with the United States and NATO for the potential and validity of NATO's strengthening of its participation.

Richard Barrons, a member of the review team and former senior military, explained his vision in 150 years as “the most profound change.”

2:58 Strategic Defense Review: What does it mean?

However, due to the limited finances, there was a remarkable gap.

This includes a simple mention of strengthening the UK's ability to defend cruises and ballistic missiles. The main weaknesses are very expensive for fixing.

Previously, KEIR's review said, “It is a blueprint that can make the UK a safer and stronger country with the strongest alliance and the most advanced combat.”

John Healey, Defense Minister wrote in the preface of this document.

This review was made in anticipation that defense expenditures will increase from 2.5%of the parliament to 3%by 2034. The government promised to record 2.5%by 2027, but 3%did not promise 3%yet.

More Reading: The UK has built a weapon factory to build a weapon for modes.

The reviewers can deliver recommendations in 10 years when they reach their expenditures, but this time they have a strong signal that they want to be done faster.

“We may have to go faster as we live in intense times.”

“The plan we presented can be accelerated for greater warranty or defense mobilization in the crisis.”

This review explained the threat of Russia as “immediate and pressure.”

In contrast, China said, “It is a sophisticated and continuous challenge.”

It pointed out Beijing's missile capacity to reach England, and the Chinese military's nuclear weapons expects to double the 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030.

The other two reviewers were Fiona Hill, a former Labor Secretary of Defense George Robertson and Russian expert and Donald Trump's foreign policy advisor.

The review team warned that the relative peace of the Cold War was over and that competition, tension and conflicts came back.

In addition to pressure, the United States, the most powerful member of Nato Alliance, focuses more on China's threat.

“The change in strategic context means that the NATO alliance can be in war with another nuclear weapons state,” the review said.

“It is clear that the United States is no longer an international focus on European security, but the British and European allies should strengthen their efforts.”

This review is not a professional army, but a war, so defense is not only the responsibility of the army, but also the military's responsibility, but also fights the war.

“Everyone needs a role in how we do and nationwide conversation.” If the old words, if they want peace, prepare for war. “

SKY NEWS and TORTOISE starts the Wargame, a new podcast series to test the UK's defense to simulate the Russian attack on the UK on June 10.

