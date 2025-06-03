The UK builds up to 12 new attack submarines





Paul Cedon

Political journalist

PA media

A picture of the appearance of the SSN-Aukus submarine

The UK announced that on Monday, as the government revealed its major defense reviews, the UK announced that it will build 12 new attack submarines.

The new traditional nuclear driven submarine will replace seven powerful classes from the late 2030s.

This review is recommended that the army will move to the “war preparation” to prevent the increasing threats faced by the United Kingdom.

Keir Starmer said the government would adopt the “NATO-FIRST” position for defense, adding to the strengths of the alliance.

The threat of Moscow was the core of the government's pitch before the Monday review led by former Labor Secretary Robertson, commissioned by labor shortly after he took office in July.

The report will write 62 recommendations, and the government is expected to accept it in full.

Keir said in an interview with the TODAY program of BBC Radio 4 before publishing, saying that Russia's risk is to be ignored and “the best way to prevent conflicts is to prepare it.

The government has tried to increase British defense spending from 2.3%to 2.5%by 2027.

The PM said at the shipyard of Bae Systems in Glasgow Govan that it could be delivered to the current funding plan, including $ 15 billion and thousands of new long -range weapons for nuclear warheads.

But when the British spending had to reach a 3%milestone, the run -up of the review of the review was dominated by political lines.

The government said that after the next general election, there is a “ambition” that can achieve its goal by 2034 by 2034, but the Conservative Party will be met by the end of 10 years.

Keir said that when the government knows how to pay, it will just put the government into time scale. If you add a date, it will be “performance”.

Defense Minister James Cartlidge said that the Labor Party's review should be “a chunk of” salt “unless the government shows that there is enough money to pay.

The Liberal Democratic Party said the Labor Party's 2034 timeline was “too late.” And the initial date should be found at the party talks.

Helen Maguire, a party spokesman for the party, demanded a “specific promise” for financing to back up the submarine announcement, and labor left a “serious question” about the project's funding.

PA media

Another presentation of the review includes:

Up to 7,000 long -distance weapons, including British missiles or drones, to build 1.5 billion new factories to showcase 1.5 billion new factories to establish a “cyber and electromagnetic command” to establish a “cyber and electromagnetic command” and military forces in 2029 for cyber Expacetra 1.5bn In order to improve the military's defense and attack power by repaying it, it provides information to the cyber and electromagnetic command soldiers.

Secretary of Defense John Healey sent a signal that he did not aim to increase the overall size of the army before the next election.

On Sunday, he said that “the first job” will reverse the goal and number reduction in the power of 73,000 regular soldiers in the next parliament.

Submarine plan

Astute Class has a nuclear drive engine and is an current attack submarine of Royal Navy, armed with existing torpedoes and missiles.

It not only protects the maritime group and collects information, but also protects the submarine of the Vanguard Class that carries the British trident nuclear missile.

The sixth submarine of the ASTUTE series began in October and is currently under construction for the seventh, the last series of the series.

The next-generation attack submarine to replace them, SSN-Aukus was developed with the Australian Navy in accordance with the contract announced by the conservative government in 2021.

The Ministry of Defense (MOD) predicted that the launch of a new generation would be built every 18 months.

The construction program added that it will see “major expansion of industrial ability” at BAE SYSTEMS's Barrow-in-Furness and Rolls-Royce's Derby site.

Meanwhile, the task of modernizing the warhead carried by Trident Missiles is already in progress.

Investment of the warhead program will support the government's promise to maintain a continuous nuclear inhibitory.

In a Monday announcement, Sir KEIR repeats the promise of labor declarations to convey the lack of nuclear weapons of nuclear weapons submarines, which will replace old vanguards from the early 2030s.

MOD's defense nuclear company accounts for 20%of the budget and includes the cost of constructing four dreadNOgught class submarines.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c4g2jr1m49no The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos