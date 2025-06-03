



The Office of Departments for Civil Rights launches two investigations to justify the rights of women under title IX

The American Department of Education (the Ministry) announced today that it recognized June as the month of the title IX in honor of the fifty-first anniversary of the title IX of educational amendments (1972) under promotion. June will now be dedicated to commemorating women and celebrating their struggle and making equal educational chances. Throughout the month, the ministry will highlight the measures taken to overthrow the heritage of Biden's administrations to saper title IX and announce additional measures to protect women in accordance with the real objective of title IX.

The Office of Departments for Civil Rights (OCR) also announced today the first of its initiatives of the title IX months: title IX has led the public schools of the county of the University of Wyoming and Jefferson of Colorado for having allegedly allowed men to join and live in intimate and municipal spaces reserved for women.

OCR launched an investigation into the University of Wyoming after the university has enabled a man to join a sorority of the campus, Kappa Kappa Gamma (KKG). The members of the chapter of the sorority of KKG continued the sorority itself for having allowed a man in the group and allowing him to access the living spaces of the sorority house which are limited to women. A school receiving federal funding which supports, sponsors or promotes a sorority or fraternity, must respect its obligations under title IX to protect its students against harassment and sexual assault based on sex, whatever the policy of sorority or fraternity. A sorority that admits male students is no longer a sorority by definition and thus loses the statutory exemption from title IX for membership practices with a single sorority sex.

The Department also informed the Superintendent of the County Schools of Jefferson (JCPS) that he launched an investigation into the title IX in the District for his policy that students will be responsible for sharing the night with other students who share a gender identity to students, thus deleting the guarantee of the adaptation of a single night of single sex. This occurs in the midst of several disturbing reports, especially that the parents of an 11 -year -old girl in the district discovered that their daughter should have shared a bed with a pupil of male sex during a school trip without being informed by the school. The district would have misleaded parents by informing them that girls and boys will be separated for night housing without disclosing that her definition of the girl includes boys who claim a female identity.

The ministry recognizes June as the month of title IX to honor the hard civil rights of women and demonstrates the unshakable commitment of Trump administrations to restore them to the extent of the law. Title IX provides protections by women on the basis of sex in all educational activities, which include their equal opportunities in sporting and separated intimate spaces, including sorority and housing, said US Secretary for Education Linda McMahon. This administration is buried on each front to protect the sports of women and girls, intimate spaces, dormitories and housing and fraternal and panhellénic organizations.

Background:

Title IX of education changes in 1972 prohibits sex -based discrimination in any program or education activity receiving federal financial assistance. This includes the rights of students on intimate spaces separated by sex and belonging to a single sex with sororities.

The American Ministry of Education will publish updates on the month of title IX on its social media pages throughout June.

