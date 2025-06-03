



Q3: Will the withdrawals of the troops know the safety of South Korea?

A3: The 4,500 soldiers in question are closer to the size of the Stryker Brigade Combat team, an expeditionary combined mobile force designed to respond to a range of potential contingencies. The Stryker brigade was introduced in Korea in 2022 during the Biden administration to replace the combat team of the armored brigade. The Stryker brigade operates on a deployment in nine -month rotation and was probably going to be permanently turning on the peninsula. This would leave an artillery brigade on the peninsula with existing combat units.

The impact of the elimination of a Korea brigade on peninsular security must be evaluated in terms of defense and deterrence. The withdrawal of a brigade should not undermine the ability to define alliances. South Korea soldiers play the main role in terms of conventional forces to deal with a North Korean attack in collaboration with American air, naval and intelligence and recognition assets. The South Korean army is better equipped and formed than its North Korean opponents in a conventional fight.

The impact of a withdrawal of the troops on deterrence is less clear. While American troops will always stay in the peninsula, providing the tripwire to guarantee American defense commitments, the trend lines clearly evolve towards a reduction, if not a total withdrawal, of the footprint of American soil troops while the concentration of Washingtons is singularly moves to Beijing. This will raise questions in the spirit of the South Koreans and the North Koreans on the long-term credibility of the American defense commitment. Indeed, the abolition of all the troops The traditional trip thread which ensures that the US security commitment will raise fundamental questions about the credibility of the American extensive nuclear deterrence despite the Washington declaration and the nuclear consultation group established by the previous American administration. In addition, the American withdrawal would take place in an increased threat environment which is not conducive to the confidence of the allies. A confluence of the assertion of forces and nuclear accumulation, the confidence of North Korea, supported by the new relationship with Russia because of its arms trade with Putin for his war in Ukraine, and the unpredictable nature of President Trumpcon could lead adversaries like Kim Jong-Un to calculate.

Q4: Will there be more withdrawal of troops from South Korea?

A4: We have seen other changes in the structure of the American force on the peninsula which include a reduction in land troops and improved air and naval capacities (for a taiwan contingency). Although the pace of these changes will follow a military justification, it could be accelerated by President Trump, who has not hidden his desire to remove the land troops from Korea. The scri, the climbing of Trump's statements on this subject dates back over 35 years, well before entering politics. Trump has constantly maintained the position that South Korea is a rich country that cheats the United States on trade (due to bilateral trade surpluses in the direction of South Korea), and that Seoul should manage its own defense rather than the release of the US security commitment. This belief resulted in TRUMP policies calling for an exponential increase in South Korean annual payments for non-personal costs of the parking of American troops in Korea (special measures agreement), as well as the multitude of prices, including the reciprocal rate of 25% taken against South Korea.

Q5: What are the implications of troop withdrawals for the new South Korean government?

A5: While the United States has informed South Korea that the withdrawal of the brigade is being studied, the absence of a government without a fully functional intervening in the last six months has certainly disadvantaged Seoul in terms of being able to shape the conversation in Washington. The new government will immediately face certain difficult decisions. On the one hand, resisting strategic flexibility (that is to say the concept that the American forces in Korea will be used for the contingencies outside the Peninsula) will probably be interpreted by American military planners not only as offset with administration policies, but also considered by Trump as free conduct by the Korean ally, which could make him take vanioned actions to express his disparage. This could even include withdrawing it from all the troops in South Korea.

On the other hand, the adoption of strategic flexibility can appeal to Washington, but will be perceived negatively by Beijing while South Korea joined the American side in a Taiwan contingency. For the progressive basis in South Korea and the Democratic Party of Korea, such a decision would also be considered controversial and detrimental to the fundamental objective of inter-forest reconciliation by tightening the configuration of the American Korea-Japon against China and North Korea. These imminent military and strategic decisions for the new government only exacerbate a political environment complicated by reciprocal prices, automotive prices, automotive parts prices and steel and aluminum tariffs.

Q6: What should policy go?

A6: The Trump administration must remain in close coordination with its allies while it makes changes to the military imprint of Indo-Pacific. The withdrawal of the troops from a longtime place, although it can have a meaning for the Pentagon, does not occur in a political vacuum and could lead to inattentable consequences prejudicial to American interests. The prints must be coordinated at the operational level with adjustments that improve the capacities of the South Korean soldiers to support a larger share of the defense burden. Close consultations must also be carried out with Japan, which sees any reduction in defense and deterrence capacities on the Korean peninsula as directly undermining Japan security.

Baron in front of an American plan for the reorientation of the force posture without such consultations creates an unnecessary alliance friction. For example, if Seoul believes that the United States operates without any respect for allies, this could also take a self-assistance for its defense. Japan, at least today, has soaked confidence that South Korea can maintain the burden of defense and deterrence in itself, and can take its own actions to secure itself.

The Trump administration must also precede any reduction in additional troops with a complete intelligence assessment of the End of Kim enharmed or dissuaded by American movements. Trump has shown a tendency to move forward with policies on the Korean peninsula (for example, the so-called bloody nose, diplomacy at the top and the cancellation of military exercises) without the reasonable diligence necessary in terms of consultations within the Interagence process, with allies and intelligence assessments with regard to the opponent. If these force posture adjustments lead to an opportunistic assault or a strategic calculation error by North Korea or other actors, then the aim of focusing on the laser on the preparation of a Taiwan fight will be compromised.

Victor Cha is president of the Department of Geopolitics and Foreign Policy and President of Korea at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, DC

