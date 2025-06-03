



As part of the newly published strategic defense review (SDR), the British government has a continuous criticism of the E-7 Wedgetail Airborne Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW & C) aircraft to reduce the initial decision to reduce three in three aircraft to three aircraft to three aircraft to three aircraft to three aircraft to three aircraft in five aircraft to three aircraft to three aircraft in five aircraft to three aircraft to three aircraft to three aircraft to three aircraft to three aircraft to three aircraft to three aircraft to three aircraft to three aircraft to three aircraft to three aircraft to three aircraft to three aircraft to three aircraft in five aircraft to three aircraft to three aircraft in five aircraft to three aircraft to three aircraft to three aircraft to three aircraft in five aircraft to three aircraft to three aircraft to three aircraft in five aircraft to the E-7 The Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW & C) informed the intention to expand the aircraft.

The SDR says: AEW & C (Airborne Early Warning and Control) aircraft and ground radar allows the UK to maintain 24 -hour air surveillance to support the UK and NATO attacks and defense operations.

This document clearly makes it clear that this feature is important to enable continuous surveillance and in -depth strike options in high -intensity crash scenarios.

The previous decision to reduce the WEDGETAIL fleet from five to three aircraft was widely criticized by the Defense Analyst and the Council, and the Lee Wi -won warned that there was a lack of three aircraft to meet the NATO and the UKS demand for UKS.

Now, according to this review, this difference can be solved by explicitizing the possibility of cost share with NATO Allies when procuring more E-7 Wedgetail AEW & C aircraft. This suggests that the government is seeking multinational solutions, reducing the financial burden of fleet expansion and strengthening the interoperability of the alliance.

According to direct recommendations, the review is as follows. When financing is allowed, it is necessary to procure additional E-7 when considering infrastructure and operating costs. This can be fast by the cost sharing contract with NATO Allies.

WEDGETAIL, based on the BOEING 737 gas and the MESA radar system, is designed to replace the retired E-3D Sentry aircraft. It provides the latest network support features to manage battleships and expand the scope of the UK and combined strike assets.

Critics have long maintained that three aircraft have lacked the elasticity and availability needed for continuous operation. SDR seems to recognize these concerns, and it appears to be essential to inhibiting AEW & C functions essential for UKS's evolving approach and approach to international defense.

The Royal Air Force expects the first Wedgetail to enter the service in 2025. If the government says that if the government is advised to carry out 62 aircraft, many people think that they have been scaled early.

