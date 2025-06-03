



The UK Belfast Britain today announced an ambitious defense review to change the army to “preparation for war” to prevent Russian attacks.

Although it is full of dozens of recommendations, the Strategic Defense Review (SDR) is displayed as a title by planning to “max” the dozens of nuclear power aggression submarines (SSNs), according to the concept of a three -year -old Auus program, a new investment in AI, long -distance weapons, cyber capabilities and the Ukin War.

Keir Starmer said today before the official launch of the strategy document in the Bae Systems Govan Shipyard of Scotland. [PDF].

Perhaps the biggest movement in this review is the British promise to acquire 12 submarines for the British Navy. (Australia tried to take eight AUKUS submarines, which would consist of at least 20 boats of the future.)

In the Sunday statement, the British mode did not share the costs related to the acquisition of 12 submarines, but announced that it would receive a service from the late 2030s and released an investment of 15 billion ($ 20.3 billion) on the “sovereign” nuclear war.

MOD added, “The UKS sovereign work program and UKS will make the British and NATO safe for decades, both traditionally armed submarine fleets.” The UK CASD (Interous in Sea Deterent) is provided by the Royal Navy Vanguard Class Nuclear Ballistic Ballistic Missile Submarine (SSBN) and a program to develop the future DreadNuituy.

This review also recommends expanding the UK's contribution to NATO's nuclear restraint umbrella shared by allies. According to the UK's Sunday Times newspaper, there was a dialogue between the British and the Ministry of Defense on the command of the British and 5th generation fighters and the B61-12 tactical nuclear bomb.

When such a deal is completed, the UK will run a second nuclear delivery platform behind CASD. He has reviewed that more F-35 will be needed for the next decade. This can be configured by mixing the F-35A and B models according to military requirements to provide greater value to money.

The long -awaited review was originally commissioned by British Prime Minister Kier Starmer in July 2024 and supported the pledge to convey a new defense era based on a clear approach to international threats, and reformed the pledge to strengthen the military and end wasteful procurement.

Malcolm Chalmers, deputy director of Royal United Services Institute of the UK's defense, told reporters that it is the most radical to journalists. This is because the Ukrainian War and the second semester Trump reported many families in the past, so they often demanded their second term.

Hybrid Carrier Wings and 20-40-40 Strategy

The SDR did not dig deep into the future of the UK's ground fleet, but quickly emphasized the need to interact with a commercial partner, including private finance and other governments, and provided integrated free flags for the submarine war. (Previous reports mentioned that the previous Royal Navy wanted to increase the pre -feather and destroyer fleet to 24 ships, but that number of ships is not part of the document.)

The SDR also calls for developing hybrid carrier airwings. “The crew's combat aircraft (F-35B) are supplemented by the autonomous collaboration platform of the air and a single use drone that can be consumed.” Long -range missiles should also be part of the future Airwings plan.

Strategic documents include a new underwater surveillance program called Atlantic BASTION, which will be supervised by the service as a means of preventing the destruction of Russian Internet cables. It also requires defense shields to protect the formation of civilian home security guards to protect the state infrastructure.

In other places, the SDR describes a new way for the British war, based on the 20-40-40 strategy that does not fit the first wave attack before the tank, attack helicopter and other crew platforms arrive at the battlefield.

At segmented levels, this figure includes 20 %of the ability to devote themselves to mid- to long-term systems such as challenger three main combat tanks, and 40 %of them attack drones or artillery peels for the ammunition, and the other 40 %of the MQ-9 aircraft produced in the United States in line with the larger tactics and strike competent drones.

According to this review, the goal does not provide a period for ambitious change, but is to create 10 times more deadly British troops to stop the land.

This review of the RAF E-7 WEDGETAIL Airborne Early Warning and Inventory of the Control Aircraft Program is recommended to order more if financing is allowed. It is also recommended to provide a replacement opportunity for the cost share with NATO Allies, which suggests joint procurement. However, despite the vow this year's contract, other advantageous procurement, such as one billion new media helicopters, does not appear at all. Leonardo is the only competitor left in the program after Lockheed Martin and Airbus left.

Another thing that has not been reviewed is to increase the UK's defense expenditure by 2027 and to reach 3 %of GDP by 2027.This jump is still less than NATO's efforts to secure a contract to consume up to 5 %GDP from all allies, and 3.5 %of GDP for 3.5 %of the core functions. It will not last to consume %GDP.

The NATO Defense Ministers' Meeting could lead to an agreement on the two -tier expenditure plan.

7,000 long -range weapons, custom conditions

Another pillar of this strategy plans to spend 1.5 billion ($ 2 billion) in 7,000 long -range weapons and six new ammunition and energy factories. This measure is suitable for the recommendations for supporting the manufacturing of ammunition and setting up a “pipeline” and to increase weapons.

The new increase in expenditure increases the total spending on ammunition to 6 billion by the “Congress” or approximately 2028. The details of additional long -range weapons and future production facilities have not been shared with certain weapons to be produced, operating and industry partners.

Despite the initial shortages of the details surrounding ammunition promises, breaking defense has found that a very competent and inexpensive weapon is mixed for mass growth. They can alleviate the analyst's interest in British preparation.

The 2022 RUSI report said, “The UK should increase the production and procurement of ammunition and complex guide weapons to strengthen not only fellow war and victory, but also provides suppressing attitudes.”

The United Kingdom said it is investing 1 billion in the “Digital Targeting Web”, which can withstand the cyber and electronic commands that will be added to the British strategic commands before the SDR is released, and to increase the decision time for tracking and prosecution of the goal.

“Digital function to pioneer [Digital Targeting Web] “We will provide a decisive advantage to the UK through greater integration across domains, new AI and software, and better communication between the army,” MOD added in a statement. “Cyber ​​and electronic headquarters will lead the defense cyber operation and adjust the national cyber power and aggressive cyber function.”

The future command introduction timeline was not shared. According to MOD, the “British military network” has faced more than 90,000 “sub -critical” attacks over the past two years.

4:40 PM ET has been updated with additional information about SDR.

