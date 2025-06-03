



Since the UK is the most advanced NATO innovation (SDR) and is led by Ukrainian lessons, the British army and warships will be protected by drones and laser weapons technology.

Major funding packages include more than 4 billion for autonomous systems and about 1 billion additional investments in DEW (Directed Energy Weapons), which create 300 skilled jobs nationwide and improve symbolic Dragonfire laser front capacity.

Dragonfire was set as the first high -power laser function to provide services in European countries with the first Royal Navy Type 45 in 2027.

The SDR recommends that the immediate priority of force deformation should be changed to more autonomy. To achieve this, defense says that over the next five years, it is necessary to integrate the minority and autonomous systems into large numbers and make a target investment in the development of new indicators.

Today's autonomous system investment is 2.5%of GDP from 2027, depending on the autonomous system investment government of more than 2 billion people, and new funding with the historical improvement of defense expenditure will improve the accuracy and fatal power of our army and increase the potential for the UK.

Prior to the SDR publication, after the following major announcements: construction of up to 12 new attack submarines for the Royal Navy; Long -range weapons of up to 7,000 new British have been procured. At least six new ammunition and energy factories in the UK; More than 1.5 billion people to improve military housing status; More than 1 billion pioneering technologies lead the participation of the battlefield.

The new DEW feature gives the UK ancestors to create low costs and sustainable alternatives for missiles, shooting targets such as drones, reducing target damage at lighting speed, and reducing the dependence on expensive ammunition by having a low cost per shot.

This system is adjusted to suit the conditions to be operated in sea, land or air, and works with crew assets such as the present and future fighters.

Both investments reflect the SDRS vision, which can use Ukrainian drones, data and digital wars to make the army more powerful and safer.

The SDR sets the way for the next 10 years to change the defense and make the UK strong in Korea and abroad. It will finish the Chinese in our army and lead the innovation, jobs and growth of the country, leading to the British government to draw more powerful NATO as part of the plan for change.

Secretary of Defense John Healey MP said:

This investment will mean the most important development in British defense technology for decades. We will have the state -of -the -art functions needed to meet the challenges of the world where the army is rapidly changing.

We support the British industry and provide a strategic defense review vision that puts the UK as the cutting edge of NATO's innovation by quickly tracking the future kits in the hands of the front army.

The government will take advantage of technology, create hundreds of new jobs, and make defense a strong economic growth.

Rachel Reeves is the superintendent of Exchequer.

A strong economy requires powerful defense. As a result, we are increasing the largest number of defense spending since the Cold War Innovation and Industrial Strengths in the center of national security strategy.

Additional funds for autonomous systems help to provide plans for change while maintaining the UK safely while maximizing the potential for long -term economic growth and productivity.

The new dew will be made for the British for 10 years, and the Dragonfire will be integrated into four royal naval warships and will be equipped with the first ship in 2027, forming a part of the stratified aviation defense system to better protect the British damage and reduce the dependence on expensive ammunition.

Dew Technology already supports 200 high -skilled UK jobs and can create 300 positions in the Department of Defense and Industrial Partners. Another example of defense as an engine for British economic growth provides a change plan.

In addition, the new drone center is established to accelerate the exploitation of small air systems over three military service, helping to deliver it faster to the forefront.

The center will provide a central knowledge foundation that can solve emerging legislation, develop best practices, and better manage the interaction with the industry. Definitely, it will apply a battlefield lesson in Ukraine, where drones kill more people than traditional artillery. Detailed organization will be developed for the next few months.

In the SDR process, 1,700 individuals, political parties and organizations have submitted more than 8,000 responses. 200 companies provided written donations, more than 120 senior experts participated in the review and challenge panel, and nearly 50 meetings between reviewers and senior military figures.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/major-5-billion-technology-investment-accelerates-uk-defence-innovation-in-a-european-first

