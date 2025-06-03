US growth forecasts are still reduced by the OECD while Trump programs the bitter prospects





Old Navy and GAP retail stores are considered people to travel Times Square in New York on April 9, 2025.

Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty images

Economic growth forecasts for the United States and the world have been reduced by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, while President Donald Trump's tariff disorders weigh on expectations.

The American growth prospects were revised downwards at only 1.6% this year and 1.5% in 2026. In March, the OECD still expected an expansion of 2.2% in 2025.

The fallout from Trump's pricing policy, an increase in the uncertainty of economic policy, a slowdown in net immigration and a smaller federal workforce were cited as reasons for the last demotion.

Global growth, on the other hand, should also be lower than previously expected, the OECD claiming that “the slowdown is concentrated in the United States, Canada and Mexico”, while other savings should see smaller downward revisions.

“World GDP growth is expected to slow down from 3.3% in 2024 to 2.9% this year and in 2026 … on the technical assumption that tariff rates in mid-May are supported despite the legal challenges in progress,” said the OECD.

He had previously planned global growth of 3.1% this year and 3% in 2026.

“Global prospects are becoming more and more difficult,” said the report. “Substantial increases in business obstacles, stricter financial conditions, business confidence and lower consumers and increased uncertainty of policies will all have marked negative effects on growth prospects if they persist.”

Frequent changes concerning prices have continued in recent weeks, leading to uncertainty in the markets and global economies. Some of the most recent developments include reciprocal and specific samples in the country by the American Court of International Trade, before reinstating a court of appeal, as well as Trump saying that he would double the 50%steel functions.

“The reasons why we have demoted almost everyone in our forecasts is that commercial uncertainty and uncertainty of economic policy have reached unprecedented levels,” the OECD chief economist Alvaro Pereira, “Squawk Box Europe” of CNBC on Tuesday.

“Consequently, we have seen that consumption and investment have dropped, and in fact, the activity indicators have also dropped. And if you take it into account, and we also try to estimate in our models, you see that there will be less growth, less jobs and more inflationary pressure in the future.”

American inflation to increase

The OECD has adjusted its inflation forecasts, saying that “higher commercial costs, especially in countries increasing prices, will also increase inflation, although their impact is partly compensated by lower prices on raw materials”.

The impact of inflation prices has been strongly debated, many Central Bank decision-makers and global analysts suggest that it is not clear how the samples will have an impact on prices, and it depends a lot on factors such as potential countermeasures.

OECD inflation prospects show a significant difference between the United States and some of the other major economies in the world. For example, while G20 countries should now record inflation of 3.6% in 2025, against 3.8% in the March estimate, projection for the United States increased to 3.2%, compared to 2.8% previous.

American inflation could even end over 4% around 2025, said the OECD.

“ At the dawn of something quite significant ''

The OECD Pereira has also discussed technological developments such as AI, and how they have an impact on productivity and gives the United States an advantage.

“Productivity has been very strong in the United States, and we will probably be expanding the gap between the United States [and] The rest of the world, exactly because exposure to AI by sectors in the United States is higher, “he said.

With technology such as AI, robotics and quantum computer science, there is the possibility of a “significant productivity renewal”, he said, but only if commercial barriers are lowered and investment and consumption increase.

“I think that if we are able to obtain trade agreements between countries, not only between China, the United States, but also in other parts of the world and if we are able to reduce uncertainty, we believe that we could be at the dawn of something important,” said Pereira.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/06/03/us-growth-forecast-cut-further-by-oecd-as-trump-tariffs-sour-outlook.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos