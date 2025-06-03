Cameron Young Rallyes to qualify for us in the playoff series





Columbus, Ohio – by a long day, when it seemed that everything was going badly, Cameron Young observed three of his last four holes on Monday to participate in qualifying series, then made a 12 -foot birdie to win his place in the United States in two weeks in Oakmont.

The drama has become from one ocean to another, and even north of the border in Canada, with 47 places available on 10 qualification sites to fill the land for the major considered the most difficult golf test.

Young advanced with his clutch game, while Rickie Fowler was eliminated with a Bogey.

Young, who has already endured a difficult year which forced him to make a qualifier of 36 holes, struck the iron by 9 to 8 feet for Birdie on the 15th, sorted in the 16th by 5, then hit an 18-inch corner on the last hole to win a place in the playoffs 5 per 1.

“I feel like I have shown me something today,” he said. “For so long today, I have not seen anything in.”

The playoffs started on the 10th hole, and Young hit the pilot on the left and judged his corner perfectly under the hole.

“I started my day here 12 hours ago and I did a 3, so I tried to start again,” he said.

Erik Van Rooyen opened with a 64 in Kinsale and had no trouble going to Oakmont for the US Open from June 12 to 15. He finished six shots in front of the field. The other qualifications were Bud Cauley, Lanto Griffin, Justin Lower and, at n ° 2,651 in the world classification, Harrison Ott.

Cauley is n ° 56 in the world and is likely to stay in the top 60 after the Canada Open and to pass through this category. If that happens, Chase Johnson will arrive at his first American open. He won the playoffs for the two alternative places with Eric Cole.

In the other qualifier from Ohio to Springfield, Zac Blair won a four -place board series for the last place by occurring at John Peterson, a former PGA Tour player who retired and then asked to be reinstated as an amateur.

The four places in the qualification in Florida have not finished due to a lagging behind. In California, Preston Summerhays of Arizona State led three of the four qualifications. A playoff series for the last place between Joey Herrera and Lucas Carper was to be completed on Tuesday.

Three of the five places in Atlanta's qualification went to amateurs, with Mason Howell, 17, paving the way. The Junior high school student played without Bogey for an 18-mine of 186. The qualification was also Jackson Koivun of Auburn, who has already locked up a PGA Tour card, and the second student of Florida State Tyler Weaver.

The qualifications in Toronto and North Carolina each offered seven places – the PGA Tour is in Canada this week and the Korn Ferry Tour is in its swing Carolinas.

Thorbjorn Olesen from Denmark and Emiliano Grillo of Argentina were one of the seven qualifications in Canada, where Kevin Velo led the ground. The Junior of the Florida State, Luke Clanton, was at the US Open as No. 1 in the world amateur ranking. He abandoned this place to make his professional debut at the Open of Canada, and failed to qualify us.

In North Carolina, Zach Bauchou led the seven players who entered Oakmont. Bauchou was in the qualifier of Ohio two years ago when he had his roommate, Viktor Hovland, Caddy for him one day after Hovland won the memorial.

Most golf golf players who tried to qualify – or think about it anyway – were in competition for four places in Maryland. Marc Leishman of Australia, who has not qualified for an adult in the past two years since he joined Liv, has beat his compatriot Liv, Sebastin Muoz, to win one of the four places.

Fifteen LIV players were originally in Maryland Field. Five did not transform the cards when it was clear that they would not do it – not unusual for the players of the tour – while five retired before it begins, including Bubba Watson and Lee Westwood.

Matt Vogt led the two qualifications to Walla Walla, Washington, and obtained a kind of return. He was a shopping cart in Oakmont and is now a dentist in Indiana.

