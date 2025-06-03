The UK invests 200 million in drones to make the army 10 times more deadly | Defense policy





The United Kingdom is trying to introduce the weapons and tactics developed during the Ukrainian war in accordance with the strategic defense reviewed by the government and the government's strategic defense review.

The plan allows you to share your knowledge and make better coordinates throughout the military to create an unmanned aerial vehicle center as well as cheaper attack crafts and more expensive reuse systems.

Defense Minister John Healey told MP that the military would be 10 times more fatal by combining tanks and artillery of heavy metals such as unmanned airlines and artificial intelligence.

According to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, it was part of a greater dedication to preparing for battle. He visited Govan's Bae Systems Shipyard in Glasgo and insisted that defense should reach other public services.

The drone changed the battlefield of Ukraine, and the Moscow and the Kibes forces used a lot of attacks and surveillance drones beyond the current front line, resulting in about 70%of the casualties.

Ukraine began an adjusted attack by a remote pilot drone hidden inside a truck aimed at airfields in Russia on Sunday. KYIV insisted that innovative long -range attacks destroyed or damaged 41 Russian aircraft.

According to a strategic review, the troops needed that drones were an essential element of the land war, and that the army should invest in the mix of attack drones, surveillance crafts and rebellion techniques.

But critics say that remotely controlled drones are at risk of increasing the possibility of conflict. The CHRIS COLE of the research group Drone Wars UK said that unmanned aerial vehicles can reduce the threshold of armed forces, which can encourage war, not the last option.

Starmer said the defense review of the 140 pages is a blueprint for creating a country with a combat disorder that makes the UK safer and stronger, the most powerful alliance and the most advanced combat preparation.

The prime minister repeatedly repeated the UK that it would spend 2.5%of GDP to the defense by 2027, but rejected a firm date for the time to increase to 3%. Labor promised to increase further during the next parliament.

The review concluded that Britain faced several direct threats to security for the first time after the Cold War, and that the British should be ready to fight and win in order to prevent conflicts in the future.

However, the review team said the government described the 2.5% goal as good news, but it would take about 10 years for the current budget forecast. We may have to go faster in such a turbulence, the team said.

Healey said, as the British targets will increase from 73,000 to 76,000 in the next parliament, Healey told MP. But he added that the immediate priority was to reverse the fall of the number of personnel. Last week, the total number of soldiers fell to 70,860.

This review also strives to make the UK follow.

Explore the possibility of re-introducing air launch nuclear weapons by discussing the possibility of purchasing a F-35A fighter with the US B61-12 bomb with the United States and NATO.

In order to develop a nuclear warhead with new submarines, we promised to spend $ 15 billion and build 12 nuclear drive submarines in Derby and Bae Low from the 2030s.

During this parliament, at least six weapons factories were opened to invest 1 billion in 6 billion aviation and missile defense and to increase military stocks, and can last for several days in the current crisis.

The development of home security guards modeled based on military reserves, major crises, airports, telecommunications sites and other parts of important national infrastructure.

On Monday, STARMER said that he would not be the prime minister of the labor government and promise to the exact date of the time of the increase in defense expenditures to 3%. I do not believe in the fantasy politics of performance, and I do not speak clearly about defense and security, the prime minister said.

As a result, conservatives accused labor funding new plans as funds. James Cartlidge, the defense minister of the shadow, said the prime minister could not set a 3% target date because the Treasury approved the payment plan.

Starmer will join Western leaders at the NATO summit this month. NATO member states are expected to agree to the proposal of Mark Rutte, the secretary general of the allies, and the member states agree to spend 3.5%by 2035 and 1.5%on cyber defense and other military infrastructure.

Donald Trump, the US president, said that NATO member states would raise their defense budget to 5%of GDP, and Washington would reduce the focus of Europe. If the long -term ceasefire is agreed, the US army is unlikely to participate in the relief power designed to ensure Ukraine's peace.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2025/jun/02/uk-to-invest-2bn-in-drones-to-make-army-10-times-more-lethal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos