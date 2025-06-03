



London CNN –

The United Kingdom will build a new attack submarine, invest billions of nuclear warheads, and move towards the war of war, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday, just before the announcement of the future of the state's future.

Starmers Government said it will build up to 12 new attack submarines as part of the AUKUS Partnership with the United States and Australia.

And he said in a speech in Scotland on Monday that he will begin the historical renewal of the UKS nuclear inhibitors, supported by $ 15 billion ($ 20.3 billion).

The announcement appeared on the same day as the British strategic defense review, which had been waiting for a long time, was published in the British armed service, and the British army explained how to pursue immediate changes in autonomy and AI through the experience of Ukraine in the war with Russia.

When we are directly threatened by countries with advanced troops, the most effective way to prevent them is that we are ready to show them who are ready to provide peace through peace.

However, Starmer refused to establish a pledge that the overall defense expenditure in the UK would record 3%of the UKS gross domestic product (GDP). The rise, announced earlier this year, is expected to reach the next parliament in 2034, but depends on the economic situation.

And the prime minister did not set the money to pay new weapons. He previously announced the UKS aid budget cut to support the improvement of defense spending, and did not exclude similar movements on Monday.

According to the review of pages 144, the units will be composed of 20%crew vehicles, and the remaining functions will be separated between reused platforms, such as drones that survive repeated missions and 40%single weapons such as rocket or attack drones.

The Royal Navy will move to a more powerful but cheaper and simple ship, and UKS will shift to Europe's largest aircraft carrier (largest in Europe) as a foundation in Europe, not in British aircraft and drones.

On the other hand, under the waves, unmanned serve and sensors will put the North Atlantic to the police against the Russian military movement.

However, this feature will require 10 years of investment and development, and Dr. Marion Messmer, a senior researcher at Thinktank Chatham House, told CNN.

This is far beyond the predictions of certain European countries, which are expected to be ready to threaten the European border for six to several years after the fight against Ukraine.

Nevertheless, the increase in investment in UKS nuclear function and the potential integration of European deterrence summarized in documents will be concerned with Moscow, she said.

The UK's fiscal promise does not meet the promise of defense spending from some NATO countries. US President Donald Trump is closely investigated.

Natos Secretary -General MARK RUTTE assumed that NATO member states would agree with a 5% defense spending goal last month, which increased significantly in the 2% benchmark agreed in 2014.

According to NATO data in 2024, Latvia and Estonia increased to 5%, but Italy promised hiking at 3.5 ~ 5%of GDP, but more than 4%of GDP. US defense spending accounted for 3.38%of GDP in 2024, accounting for about 64%of total NATO spending.

A few weeks before NATO Allies agreed to a fairly high spending goal, it seems a bit dangerous for the British government to inherently spray a box on a 2.5%GDP expenditure limit, Messmer told CNN.

She said that UKS's ambitions leading to NATO are not suitable for spending in the middle of NATO Allies's packs.

Due to the pressure that Ukraine's invasion of Russia and the Trump administration's pressure on European countries would increase their military ability, the White House attracted the support of KYIV, causing competition among the euro's major military power to cope with Russia's threat.

The United Kingdom could not ignore Russia's threats, Starmer told the BBC on Monday. Russia has shown that in recent weeks that we are not serious about peace and we must prepare.

Starmer said on Monday that he tried to switch to the country with the strongest alliance and the most advanced combat armor.

The Fred Thomas, the British Parliamentary Defense Selection Committee (Fred Thomas), insisted that the government MP and the British Parliamentary Defense Committee members were bold for CNN Aid and worked more with the UKS army for the first time since the 1980s.

But today's British army is a long way from the Cold War ancestors. In less than half of the regular army in 1989, the British are the shadows of the previous self. In 1989, defense spending accounted for 4.1%of GDP.

If you want to prepare for a war tomorrow, you should at least be ready for war today. Thomas MPs said they were not ready for war today.

The planner hopes for the machine to replenish the workforce.

As part of the British army, this review was basically recommended to revitalize the sensors and weapons of armed forces to use AI to predict threats and to speed up decision -making.

The combination of existing armored forces with AI and Land Drone Swarm has created 10 times more deadly army than the current British army.

On May 31, he wrote on the Financial Times MP Thomas, and the National Assembly criticized the UKS defense and deep cultural and structural resistance to change, but saw the reason for hope in the recommendations presented in today's review.

Sometimes Frank the Review emphasized how to focus on the focus of exquisite functions, how it covered the Chinese in the army war, which still provided the British rose vision.

This is conflicting with the many comments of the British media, which reduced the size of harassing British troops through the war of Afghanistan, and failed to procure and act inefficient equipment and inefficient equipment.

Analyst Messmer paid attention to some of the promises.

She says it's a good sound that is 10 times more fatal, but she wants to see more evidence.

Given decades of contraction investments in the UK army, a question was raised about the suppression provided by the existing and nuclear weapons of the UK, given the dependence on the British supply chain. For the past eight years, the United Kingdom has publicly recognized two failed nuclear missile tests in Florida's water when the dummy missile has not been fired as intended.

