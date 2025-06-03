



The United Kingdom will bring Roman Abramovich to the court from the sales proceeds of the football club that he wanted to go to the victims of the Ukrainian war in the sale of the frozen club.

In the UK, after Moscow invaded Ukraine in 2022, Abramovich sanctioned the Russian Oligarchs to trigger the sale of the Premier League Club and freezing the proceeds.

The United Kingdom wants Moscow's funds to be spent only in Ukraine following Europe's wider European promotion to pronounce legislation on death and destruction caused by invasion. Abramovich is looking for more flexibility and wants money to go to all victims.

In a rare joint statement, British Finance and Foreign Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rachel Reeves, said on Tuesday that the government is ready to strengthen his efforts to secure money.

Owned by Roman Abramovich between 2002 and 2022. Clive Mason/Getty Images

“The government decided to see Russia's illegal invasion of the sales of Chelsea Football Club to reach humanitarian causes in Ukraine.

They say the door to negotiations will be open, but if necessary, he is ready to pursue this through court.

Editor selection

2 related

Abramovich lawyer in the UK did not immediately respond to the request for the Reuters.

Reuters reported in March that the UK is considering legal measures on this issue.

Under Abramovich, Chelsea enjoyed the most successful game in history before it was sold to a consortium led by US investors TODD BOEHLY and Private Equity, a consortium led by US investors in May 2022.

The proceeds from the sales are frozen in the UK bank account. Without the license of the Office of Finance Sansion, it cannot be moved or used without the license of the Treasury institution that executes the sanctions.

After 2006, his first record, Abramovich, will be published in a book titled “Sanctions” in Nick PureWal's book next week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/45440009/uk-government-threatens-sue-roman-abramovich-chelsea-sale The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos