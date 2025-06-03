The budget bill would add billions to American debt and increase inequalities, say economists of the Nobel Prize





Six economists of the Nobel Prize winner said that a massive budget bill adopted by chamber legislators last month and supported by President Trump would weaken key safety net programs while considerably raising the federal debt.

The tax package and expenses, which the Republicans have nicknamed the “Big Beautiful Bill”, would injure millions of Americans by reducing Medicaid and food coupons, wrote economists in a letter of June 2 in the name of the Institute of Economic Policy, a group of reflection on the left.

“Even with net safety cuts, the House bill is leading to public debt of more than 3 billions of dollars in the coming years (and more than 5 billions of dollars during the next decade if arrangements are made permanent rather than eliminating)”, according to economists. “Debt and higher deficits will exert a significant increase in inflation and interest rates in the years to come.”

The authors of the letter are Daron Acemoglu, Peter Diamond and Simon Johnson of MIT; Oliver Hart from Harvard University; Joseph Stiglitz of Columbia University; And Paul Krugman of the city of New York University.

Including interests, the House bill would increase the country's debt by $ 3.1 Billions of dollars, according to the Committee for a responsible federal budget, a defense group focused on fiscal policy.

The increase in the country's deficit – the gap between annual public spending and income – and increasing federal debt sounded to Wall Street, to go around the financial markets and to raise questions about the country's long -term financial stability.

The Trump administration describes the budget package as a “unique opportunity” to reduce public spending and stimulate economic growth.

Senate hedges

The Senate should take the bill this week, and its fate is uncertain in the midst of a strong opposition from the Democrats and the concerns of certain Republicans.

“One of the things that this” big and beautiful bill “is, is, it is a vehicle to increase spending on the military and for the border,” said Senator Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican on Sunday, on “Face The Nation with Margaret Brennan”. Paul is part of a small group of Senate Republicans who expressed their opposition to the bill.

“These are about $ 320 billion in new expenses. To put this in perspective, it is more than all the Doge reductions that we have found so far,” he added, referring to reductions in public spending put forward by the Elon Musk government department. “Thus, the increase in expenses put in this bill exceeds the DOGE cups.”

Increase inequalities?

The six economists who wrote the letter criticizing the republican bill also declared that significant tax reductions under legislation, combined with sure in Medicaid and food coupons, would increase inequalities.

“The combination of cuts in the main security net programs such as Medicaid and Snap and tax reductions benefiting in a disproportionate manner with high income households means that the budget of the Chamber constitutes an extremely significant redistribution of income,” they said.

Trump said the proposed tax reductions, which would extend the reductions adopted under his tax on tax reductions and jobs of 2017, would stimulate workers and encourage investments in interior manufacturing.

The Blanche House’s economic advisers' council says that Trump administration policies, which include high import rates on the main American trade partners, will overcome growth and shrink the deficit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Alain Sherter

Alain Sherter is a senior editor at CBS News. It covers commercial, economic, currency and workplace problems for CBS Moneywatch.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/big-beautiful-bill-house-tax-trump/

