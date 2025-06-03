



Columbus, Ohio (AP) Max Homa stood out more than usual on Monday in a US Open qualification filled with PGA Tour players. He was the only one to carry his own bag.

Homa did not have a shopping cart and did not want to talk about it, whatever the attention he held on social networks.

He and his two -month shopping cart, Bill Harke, are no longer together, according to a person informed of the split who only said that Harke had lost his job. The person spoke with the Associated Press subject to anonymity because the word of separation had to come from the Homa. And Homa did not offer much insight.

I'm talking about golfy a lot instead of all questions about the shopping cart, said Homa. I'm doing well. I just sabothed him 36.

As for golf?

It's probably going to be heartbreaking, but everything is fine, said Homa. I haven't wore my 36 holes bag for a while so I'm a little tired.

He ended up sabotaging him 38 holes. Homas Three-Putt for the peer on his 36th hole in Kinsale put him in the playoffs of five men for the last place to go to the United States. Cameron Young won him with a 12 -foot birdie. Homa then lost a playoff series for another place on the next hole.

Asked about his attitude, Homa hinted at a clue about the split.

It seems better than when someone stands next to me for any reason, he said. Maybe I should walk more alone. Maybe I just considered it a beautiful peaceful walk. I have probably been able to fight certain demons and have no one to rely on. Maybe it helps a little. There is no one … everything is me. The battle helped this a little.

The qualifier of Kinsale offered six places to the US Open in Oakmont next week. Homa was around the bubble almost all day. He left a chip in the crude on his ninth hole in the second round and made a double bogey, followed this with a Bogey and then responded with two straight birdies.

He seemed to be safe with a second shot in 25 feet on the ninth hole in 5, his last. But the uphill putt turned around the hole and returned to about 6 feet, and he strokes to finish at 5-mine of 139.

Homa did not imagine being in this position a year ago when he was n ° 10 in the world. But he changed equipment and changed the coaches. He separated with his six -year -old shopping cart just before the Masters. And then he didn't have a shopping cart at all.

Homa said he had never felt the fatigue because he was around the cut line all day, pushing forward. After having three shots, his last hole was when he started hitting him.

He said that he had no one to consult on a shot led him to be a little more conservative, not a bad tactics on a course that he does not know too well.

Asked one last time on the cadet situation, Homa whispered, I wanted to wear 36 holes. Everyone will ask me for this.

Homa is not entirely out of the United States Open. He plays Canada Open this week, although he should probably win to enter the top 60 and qualify.

___

AP Golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/max-homa-caddie-us-open-qualifying-eda9988eb2f5a78610ba2e21dd23ac8a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos